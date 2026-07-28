EXPERTS ONLY Festival to Add Second Wave of Performers

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EXPERTS ONLY, the festival associated with JOHN SUMMIT, is set to add a second wave of performers to its lineup, according to organizers.

With just less than two months until New York City's biggest dance music weekend, John Summit's Experts Only Festival today unveiled its lineup, stage programming, and first look at the immersive festival experience awaiting fans on September 19–20 at Randall's Island Park. Following its massively successful, sold-out debut in 2025, the two-day festival returns bigger than ever for 50,000+ fans with expanded production, three uniquely curated stages, and one of the year's strongest electronic music lineups. Produced in partnership with Medium Rare, Relentless Beats, and EMW, Experts Only Festival continues to redefine the large-scale dance music experience in New York City. 2 Day Weekend Tickets are on sale now & single day tickets go on sale this Friday, July 31 at 12:00 PM ET via www.ExpertsOnlyFest.com.

Thanks to Cash App, Cash App Visa Card holders will have first access to single day tickets during an exclusive 24 hour presale beginning on Thursday, July 30th. Register for a Cash App Card today by visiting https://cash.app/.

Today, the festival announced additional artists joining the lineup, including Max Styler b2b Adam Ten, Will Clarke, Broken Hill, Innellea b2b Korolova, No Static, and rSun joining previously announced performers John Summit, GRiZ, SUBJOHNICS (JOHN SUMMIT B2B SUBTRONICS), Prospa, LYNY, Taiki Nulight, Devault, Dreya V, OMRI., Partiboi69, Jackie Hollander, Dansyn, Airrica, Gabbs, MADI (IT), Soraya, Mishell, Rohaan, Yetti, Partiboi96, Stello, JOSIE, B/AN/K, Philou and more. In addition to expanding the lineup, Experts Only Festival is introducing three distinct stage experiences, each designed with its own visual identity, atmosphere, and musical direction.

THE MAIN STAGE

The Main Stage serves as the centerpiece of Experts Only Festival, featuring full-scale festival production complete with massive lighting, lasers, LED visuals, immersive video design, and explosive special effects. Home to John Summit's headline performances, the stage showcases a blend of house, techno, indie dance, and some of the biggest names in bass music throughout the weekend. New for 2026, the LIV Stage Experience brings an elevated VIP offering directly on the Main Stage next to the DJ Booth, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy the festival from a private VIP table with unparalleled views, proximity, and premium bottle service. The experience includes a dedicated fast-track entrance, spirits and champagne delivered directly to the table, unlimited mixers, VIP-only restrooms, and access to Main VIP viewing areas, lounges, and comfortable seating.

MIRROR FIELD

Mirror Field introduces an entirely separate sonic identity within the festival. Surrounded by large-scale art installations and immersive experiential activations, the fully produced stage is designed to transport fans from the moment they arrive, highlighting emerging talent alongside a diverse mix of electronic artists beyond the Main Stage programming.

Inspired by the viral 'Pwemium' meme, the Pwemium Lounge transforms the internet joke into one of the festival's most unique experiences. Blending intimate production, curated design, and immersive art, the lounge offers an elevated indie dance escape with carefully curated programming in a setting unlike anywhere else on the festival grounds.

Across the weekend, fans can expect exclusive back-to-back performances, sunset sets, surprise appearances, and specially curated programming, including SUBJOHNICS (JOHN SUMMIT B2B SUBTRONICS), Max Styler b2b Adam Ten, Innellea b2b Korolova and more, further cementing Experts Only Festival as one of North America's premier electronic music destinations.

In a market that has felt the absence of a major dance music weekender on Randall's Island in recent years, Experts Only Festival has helped usher in a new era for electronic music in New York City. The inaugural 2025 edition welcomed more than 50,000 fans and became one of the year's most talked-about dance events. The debut featured headline performances from John Summit alongside Kaskade b2b Cassian, Green Velvet b2b Layton Giordani, LP Giobbi, Kasablanca, DJ Seinfeld, Pete Tong, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED), setting a new benchmark for large-scale dance festivals in the city.

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