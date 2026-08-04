LIGHTS ALL NIGHT to Reveal Daily Lineups Ahead of Single-Day Pass Sale

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

LIGHTS ALL NIGHT has released its day-by-day artist lineup for the 2026 edition of the New Year's Eve electronic music festival, ahead of single-day passes going on sale August 5 at 10 a.m. CT. The festival returns to Fair Park in Dallas for two nights, with TIËSTO, GRYFFIN, I HATE MODELS and KETTAMA topping the opening night bill on December 30, followed by CHRIS LAKE, SUBTRONICS, SKULL MACHINE and ATLIENS closing out the festival on December 31.

Lights All Night (LAN) has unveiled its 2026 lineup by day, giving fans their first look at which artists will perform each night as the festival returns to Fair Park in Dallas on December 30 & 31. The announcement comes ahead of single-day passes going on sale Wednesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. CT.

Texas' longest-running New Year's Eve electronic music festival once again delivers a genre-spanning lineup of global talent, immersive production, and one unforgettable countdown into 2027. Fans can kick off the festivities on Wednesday, December 30 with performances from Tiësto, Gryffin, I Hate Models, KETTAMA, GG Magree, Josh Baker, Ian Asher, William Black and more.

Thursday, December 31 will usher in 2027 with Chris Lake, Subtronics, Skull Machine (Black Tiger Sex Machine x Kai Wachi), ATLiens, Marie Vaunt, Ninajirachi, LEVEL UP, YØU$UKE YUK1MAT$U and more before Lights All Night's signature New Year's Eve countdown.

Following the enthusiastic response to last month's lineup announcement and Blind Presale, fans can now choose between attending either festival day individually or experiencing the complete two-night celebration with a weekend pass.

Whether fans are looking to catch Tiësto and Gryffin on opening night or ring in the New Year with Chris Lake and Subtronics, today's lineup reveal makes it easier than ever to plan their Lights All Night experience.

One of dance music's most celebrated New Year's Eve traditions, LAN returns to the iconic Dallas Fair Park for the first time since 2012. Marking its 16th anniversary, fans can expect two nights of world-class performances, immersive production, and the unforgettable midnight countdown tradition on a 277-acre National Historic Landmark renowned for housing the nation's largest collection of 1930s Art Deco exposition architecture.

Lights All Night continues to evolve while staying true to what has made it one of dance music's most anticipated annual traditions. Building toward the biggest Lights All Night yet, this year's edition isn't about looking back, it's about taking LAN into its next chapter, where music, technology, and immersive experiences come together for one last celebration before the calendar turns.

Single-day passes go on sale Wednesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. CT.

2026 Daily Lineup

Wednesday, December 30

ARMNHMR • ARTIFAKTS • AVELLO • BEAUZ • DEVAULT • DJ MANDY • FLY • GG MAGREE • GRYFFIN • HERSHE • I HATE MODELS • IAN ASHER • JON CASEY • Josh Baker • KETTAMA • LYNY • MINDSET • SIDEQUEST • TIËSTO • William Black

Thursday, December 31

ATLIENS • AZYR • BYORN • CHRIS LAKE • CONRAD TAYLOR • HHUNTER • HYDRAULIX • JIGITZ • LEVEL UP • MAD DUBZ B2B VKTM • MADGRRL • MARIE VAUNT • NINAJIRACHI • SKULL MACHINE (BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE x KAI WACHI) • SUBTRONICS • TELYKAST • WTCHCRFT • YDG • YØU$UKE YUK1MAT$U

About Lights All Night

Founded on New Year's Eve in 2010, Lights All Night has become Texas' longest-running electronic music festival and one of the nation's signature year-end celebrations. Produced by Disco Presents, the festival combines world-class electronic music, immersive production, and a community-driven atmosphere that has made it a New Year's Eve tradition for dance music fans around the world.

About Disco Presents

Disco Presents (DP) is an award-winning and recognized electronic dance music event production leader founded by veteran promoter James 'Disco' Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994, DP has sold over 20 million tickets, producing over 20,000 live events, arena shows, and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets worldwide, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Panama. Annually, DP is responsible for organizing and promoting nearly 1,000 club events across the U.S., ranging from Portland, Columbus, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas, and St. Louis, to name only a few. DP is also known for producing major festivals such as Lights All Night, Sunset Music Festival, Ember Shores, The Paradise Blue, So What!?, Freaky Deaky, and the 'First Festival Back,' Ubbi Dubbi.

Additional performers announced for opening night include GG Magree, Josh Baker, Ian Asher, William Black, ARMNHMR, ARTIFAKTS, AVELLO, BEAUZ, DEVAULT, DJ Mandy, FLY, HERSHE, JON CASEY, LYNY, MINDSET and SIDEQUEST. New Year's Eve additions include Marie Vaunt, Ninajirachi, LEVEL UP, YØU$UKE YUK1MAT$U, AZYR, BYORN, Conrad Taylor, HHUNTER, HYDRAULIX, JIGITZ, MAD DUBZ B2B VKTM, MADGRRL, TELYKAST, WTCHCRFT and YDG. Fans will be able to purchase either single-day passes or a two-night weekend pass following the festival's earlier lineup announcement and Blind Presale.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...