ANAMANAGUCHI Release Hyperpunk Single 'Yeah I Guess'

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Anamanaguchi–the band of Peter Berkman (guitar/vocals), Ary Warnaar (guitar/vocals), James DeVito (bass/vocals), and Luke Silas (drums/vocals)–have launched a new era with their hyperpunk single 'Yeah I Guess,' out now via Polyvinyl Record Co. Debuting via FLOOD Magazine, the anthemic follow-up to the band's live-to-tape Anyway LP employs their signature maximalist digital production to create a hook-filled collage of blown-out punk, bedroom pop, and soaring, confident vocals.

Berkman explains: 'I was inspired by Gene Wolfe's Book of the New Sun. 'Yeah I Guess' is about realizing you really do have control over your own life despite all the forces acting on you–and the strange weight of that freedom. In a world designed to predict programmed responses, what does it really mean to act freely? Punk music has always had a human feeling and I think we made something that's fully punk and fully digital.'

Of the recording process, Warnaar adds: 'The song started as a melody written on Game Boy, then turned into a really raw blown-out punk demo, which we then pushed through different software until it turned into what it is now. We've always seen the band and our technology as productive and opposing forces and with 'Yeah I Guess' we wanted to push them each as far as they'd go to see what came out.'

Anamanaguchi recently expanded their fall world tour with U.S. and Canada dates supporting Madeon, including a Brooklyn show at The Great Hall at Pacha NYC (11/14) and Chicago's Radius (11/21). Before Madeon's Victory Live Tour, the band will embark on a co-headlining U.S. tour with California trio Covet, and then head overseas to play shows in Australia and Japan. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at anamanaguchi.com.

'Yeah I Guess' is Anamanaguchi's first new release following Anyway, which flipped their typically meticulous digital process on its head, and their expansive chiptune video game score for Scott Pilgrim EX released earlier this year. Produced and mixed by Grammy-winning Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Sleater-Kinney) at Tarbox Road Studios, Anyway was called 'the album the band were born to make' (Bandcamp Daily), earning reviews and support from Pitchfork (7.5/10 & My Perfect 10), Alternative Press, The AV Club, and more. NPR Music raved that the record 'just absolutely rips.'

Anamanaguchi Tour Dates

09/17 - Dallas, TX - AM/FM *

09/18 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall *

09/19 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock at House of Blues *

09/20 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live *

09/22 - Tampa, FL - Coppertail Brewing *

09/23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham #

09/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell) #

09/25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In #

09/26 - Champaign-Urbana, IL - PYGMALION #

09/28 - Colorado Springs, CO -The Black Sheep #

09/29 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Presents #

09/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge #

10/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom #

10/03 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard #

10/08 - Sydney, AUS - Crowbar

10/10 - Melbourne, AUS - Howler

10/11 - Brisbane, AUS - The Brightside

10/13 - Tokyo, JP - Duo Music Exchange

10/28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre !

10/29 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom !

10/30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues !

10/31 - Austin, TX - ACL Live At The Moody Theater !

11/04 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl !

11/05 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern !

11/06 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz !

11/07 - Washington, DC - Echostage !

11/10 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa !

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall !

11/13 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live !

11/14 - Brooklyn, NY - The Great Hall at Pacha NYC !

11/19 - Toronto, CAN - HISTORY !

11/20 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre !

11/21 - Chicago, IL - Radius !

* w/ Covet & Drook

# w/ Covet & sueter7

! Madeon's Victory Live Tour

Photo Credit: Joshua Tarn



Photo Credit: Joshua Tarn

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