Photos: TOY FACTORY PROJECT to Make Nashville Debut at Ryman

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Toy Factory Project, the all-star ensemble honoring the legacy of Marshall Tucker Band co-founder Toy Caldwell, has announced its Nashville debut with a show at the historic Ryman Auditorium taking place Monday, December 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 18 (10am CT) at www.toyfactoryproject.com/tour, however Toy Factory Project is offering an exclusive presale for fans beginning September 16, with a Ryman presale kicking off September 17.

Photo Credit: Dylan Akers











Anchored by band leader Paul T. Riddle, powerhouse drummer and Grammy-winning co-founder of the original Marshall Tucker Band (MTB), Toy Factory Project brings together an unparalleled lineup of Grammy-caliber virtuosos: Marcus King (Guitar/Steel Guitar/Vocals, The Marcus King Band), Charlie Starr (Guitar/Vocals, Blackberry Smoke), Oteil Burbridge (Bass/Vocals, Dead & Company, The Allman Brothers Band, Oteil & the PeaceMakers) and Josh Shilling (Piano/Organ/Vocals, Mountain Heart, Wynonna Judd). For live shows, the band is joined by a leading pioneer of progressive bluegrass music, iconic fiddler/mandolinist Sam Bush (New Grass Revival, Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett), and percussionist Jimmy Rector (Oteil & Friends, Anthill Cinema).

'There is no other experience quite like playing the Ryman Auditorium,' shares Charlie Starr. 'As soon as the first note rings out, you understand why it's so legendary.'

With only a handful of shows under their belt, Toy Factory Project has quickly generated excitement among the live music community. Their live debut at the 2025 Telluride Bluegrass Festival marked a powerful introduction for the band, showcasing their electrifying musicianship and magnetic chemistry while feeding off an enthusiastic crowd and the sheer joy of playing together.

Since then, momentum has only grown thanks to select powerhouse performances: a pair of shows in February 2026 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, and a limited run of dates in May, including sold-out back-to-back shows at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC, a show at Music at Maymont in Richmond, VA, and a festival appearance at Delfest.

In August it was announced that the band will perform a special New Year's Eve show on December 31 at Atlanta's Fox Theatre. With tickets more than 75% sold ahead of the general on sale, the demand is high. A very limited number of tickets are still available at foxtheatre.evenue.net/events/TOY.

Paul T. Riddle assembled the Toy Factory Project as a tribute to his late bandmate and MTB co-founder, Toy Caldwell. The group breathes new life into Caldwell's songbook, transforming personal loss into a celebration of Southern rock's spirit. The ensemble brings together musicians who are each established performers in their own right, united to honor the melodies that have echoed through generations.

About Toy Factory Project

Toy Factory Project is an all-star Southern rock supergroup honoring the legacy of Marshall Tucker Band co-founder Toy Caldwell, led by original MTB drummer Paul T. Riddle. The ensemble brings together Grammy-nominated guitarist/vocalist Marcus King (Marcus King Band), bass virtuoso Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company, The Allman Brothers Band, Oteil & the PeaceMakers), guitarist/vocalist Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) and keyboardist/vocalist Josh Shilling (Mountain Heart, Wynonna Judd) to breathe new life into Caldwell's timeless songbook.



Photo Credit: Dylan Akers

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