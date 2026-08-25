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Toy Factory Project, the all-star ensemble honoring the legacy of Marshall Tucker Band co-founder Toy Caldwell, has announced its return to the stage with a New Year's Eve celebration at Atlanta's historic Fox Theatre on December 31, 2026.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 28, however Toy Factory Project is offering exclusive presale for fans beginning August 26, and a Fox Theatre presale August 27. Tickets are available at toyfactoryproject.com/tour.

Anchored by band leader Paul T. Riddle, powerhouse drummer and Grammy-winning co-founder of the original Marshall Tucker Band (MTB), Toy Factory Project brings together an ensemble of Grammy-caliber musicians: Marcus King (Guitar/Steel Guitar/Vocals, The Marcus King Band), Oteil Burbridge (Bass/Vocals, Dead & Company, The Allman Brothers Band, Oteil & the PeaceMakers), Charlie Starr (Guitar/Vocals, Blackberry Smoke), and Josh Shilling (Piano/Organ/Vocals, Mountain Heart, Wynonna Judd). For live shows, the band is joined by fiddler/mandolinist Sam Bush (New Grass Revival, Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett), and percussionist Jimmy Rector (Oteil & Friends, Anthill Cinema).

'I'm counting down the days until I can see everyone and we get to play at the Fox,' Paul T. Riddle shares. 'It's one of my favorite places to play!'

This special evening at the Fox Theatre presents an opportunity to see the musicians together, each successful in their own right. Following their live debut at 2025's Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Toy Factory Project has generated excitement among the live music community. The set marked an introduction for the band, showcasing their musicianship and chemistry while feeding off an enthusiastic crowd and the joy of playing together.

The momentum has grown since with a pair of shows in February 2026 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, and a limited run of dates in May, including sold-out back-to-back shows at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC, a show at Music at Maymont in Richmond, VA, and a festival appearance at Delfest.

Paul T. Riddle assembled the Toy Factory Project as a tribute to his late bandmate and MTB co-founder, Toy Caldwell. The group performs Caldwell's songbook, described as transforming personal loss into a celebration of Southern rock. The ensemble brings together Marcus King, Oteil Burbridge, Charlie Starr and Josh Shilling to perform Caldwell's songbook.

Photo Credit: Andy Hawkes



Photo Credit: Andy Hawkes

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