EL DORADO Acoustic Guitar to Return in Marcus King Signature Edition

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Epiphone has partnered with musician Marcus King on a limited-edition version of the EL DORADO acoustic guitar, reviving a vintage-inspired model from the brand's catalog and tying it to the instrument that served as King's first guitar. The Marcus King EL DORADO is being made available worldwide through Epiphone.com, authorized Epiphone dealers, and Gibson Garage locations in Nashville.

Marcus King's first guitar was an Epiphone El Dorado. Now, it's back with his name on it.

Epiphone is proud to announce the Marcus King El Dorado, a limited-edition signature acoustic guitar that celebrates the return of one of the brand's most beloved vintage-inspired models and honors the instrument that helped shape Marcus King's musical journey. A renowned guitarist, singer, songwriter, and GRAMMY-nominated artist, King has long shared a deep personal connection with the Epiphone El Dorado, which was his first-ever guitar and a gift from his father. That connection became part of his creative legacy with the release of his acclaimed 2020 Americana album, El Dorado, a tribute to the instrument's enduring influence and spirit. The Epiphone El Dorado Limited Edition is available worldwide in Antique Natural at authorized Epiphone dealers, Gibson Garage locations in Nashville and London, and online at Epiphone.com.

'This guitar means the world to me. My first El Dorado was a gift from my father, and it carried me through some of the earliest and most important moments of my musical journey,' says Marcus King. 'It has always represented family, home, and the songs that shaped me. Partnering with Epiphone to share that feeling with players around the world is an incredible honor, and I hope this guitar inspires people to write their own stories for years to come.'

The release coincides with King's Darling Blue / No Room For Blue material and a touring schedule across North America. King, a GRAMMY-nominated guitarist, singer, and songwriter, has cited the original Epiphone EL DORADO, a gift from his father, as a formative instrument in his career, a connection he explored on his 2020 Americana album EL DORADO.

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