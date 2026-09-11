Photos: THE DAMN TRUTH Releases New Single "Killer Whale" and Music Video

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Canadian rock band THE DAMN TRUTH has released a new single, 'Killer Whale,' along with a brand-new music video. The track will appear on the deluxe edition of the band's acclaimed, JUNO Award-nominated self-titled album, set for worldwide release on September 11th via Frontiers Music Srl.

Photo Credit: Sergio Albert















'Killer Whale' was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith) and has become a fan favorite in the band's live shows. The song surges with what the band describes as power, hope, and celebration.

The band comments: 'In true rock n roll fashion, 'Killer Whale' started with a banging guitar riff. Screaming through the vintage amp, we knew we had something special with this song. Bob heard it too when we recorded it in Vancouver at The Warehouse Studios. The song itself is not about heartbreak. It's about what gets left behind after all the noise has gone.'

They continue, 'Night after night, all over the world, 'Killer Whale' gets the rock 'n' roll party started early in the set, lighting the fire that burns through the full 90 minutes of pure rock 'n' roll that is THE DAMN TRUTH.'

Originally released in 2025, 'The Damn Truth' marked a defining moment in the band's career. Produced by Bob Rock, the self-titled album showcased the band blending timeless rock and roll, blues-infused swagger, powerful songwriting, and the voice of frontwoman Lee-la Baum.

Speaking about the album and this next chapter, the band shares: 'When we began writing what would become our self-titled album, 'The Damn Truth,' we knew there was only one way forward: to dig deeper than we'd ever gone before. Not because anyone expected it from us, but because there was a fire burning in this band, a hunger to create something honest, something powerful, something that would move us as much as the records that shaped our lives.'

'Bringing Bob Rock into the fold took that vision to another level. There was something truly magical in the air during those sessions, an energy that's hard to explain and impossible to manufacture. We weren't just making a record; we were chasing a feeling, capturing moments that felt bigger than ourselves and committing them to tape.'

The release of 'Killer Whale' coincides with THE DAMN TRUTH's UK tour, which kicks off with a free acoustic session at The Gibson Garage in London from 2–2:30 pm on Thursday, August 27th. The Gibson Garage acoustic session is open to the public, with entry available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are advised to show up early on the day to ensure admission to the performance. Address: 61–62 Eastcastle Street, London, W1W 8NQ.

The band will keep the momentum going with tour dates across the UK, Europe, and Canada, including special guest appearances on Europe's The Final Countdown – 40th Anniversary Tour, along with festival appearances and headline shows.

'The Damn Truth' Deluxe Edition Track List

1. Be Somebody

2. I Just Gotta Let You Know

3. Love Outta Luck

4. If I Don't Make It Home

5. Better This Way

6. Mirror Mirror

7. All Night Long

8. The Willow

9. Addicted

10. Killer Whale

11. The Dying Dove

12. Be Somebody – Live at Hotel2Tango (Bonus Track)

2026 Tour Dates

27 Aug - The Gibson Garage, London, UK (free acoustic session)

28 Aug - The Live Rooms, Chester, UK

29 Aug - Stonedead Festival, Newark, UK

30 Aug - Nightrain, Bradford, UK

1 Sep - The Globe, Cardiff, UK

2 Sep - Cavern, Exeter, UK

3 Sep - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes, UK

4 Sep - Bear Cave, Bournemouth, UK

6 Sep - The Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, UK

The Final Countdown – 40th Anniversary Tour Featuring Special Guests: THE DAMN TRUTH

30 September – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo, UK

2 October – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall, UK

3 October – London, Eventim Apollo, UK

5 October – Arnhem, Musis Sacrum, Netherlands

6 October – Paris, L'Olympia, France

8 October – Barcelona, Poble Espanyol, Spain

9 October – Bilbao, Arena Miribilla, Spain

10 October – Madrid, La Cubierta, Spain

12 October – Lausanne, Salle Métropole, Switzerland

13 October – Zurich, Volkshaus, Switzerland

14 October – Milan, Alcatraz, Italy

16 October – Stuttgart, Liederhalle, Germany

17 October – Vienna, Gasometer, Austria

19 October – Berlin, Admiralspalast, Germany

20 October – Warsaw, COS Torwar, Poland

22 October – Frederiksberg, Falconer Salen, Denmark

23 October – Gothenburg, Sweden

24 October – Stockholm, Sweden

26 October – Oslo, Sentrum Scene, Norway



Photo Credit: Sergio Albert

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