THEA STEWART, TWO WAYS HOME, THE DAMN TRUTH to Play Gibson Garage London

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Gibson Garage London is set to host a series of free acoustic performances this August, with sets from Thea Stewart, TWO WAYS HOME and THE DAMN TRUTH scheduled across the month. The sessions will take place on the venue's lower-level stage at 61-62 Eastcastle Street, off Oxford Street, with each artist performing a half-hour set using Gibson acoustic guitars.

The lineup will feature intimate acoustic sets from emerging artists including Thea Stewart, Two Ways Home and The Damn Truth. Held on the Gibson Garage London's state-of-the-art stage on the lower-level, the monthly acoustic sessions offer fans free live performances in an inspiring, artist-focused setting.

Each month, participating artists perform free acoustic sets using Gibson acoustic guitars handcrafted in Bozeman, Montana, bringing the unmistakable sound and heritage of Gibson to the heart of London's music community.

Visitors to the Gibson Garage London can also experience The Kinks: Brothers, a free exhibition celebrating the enduring creative relationship between The Kinks' Ray and Dave Davies. Presented in collaboration with acclaimed British artist Christian Furr, the exhibition transforms a treasured 1968 East Finchley photobooth image of the brothers into a vibrant series of original paintings signed by Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Furr. Original works and limited-edition prints are available to purchase, and the exhibition remains open to the public at the Gibson Garage London through September 6, 2026.

In addition, the Gibson Garage London hosts free guitar lessons every Saturday, offering players of all levels the chance to learn and develop their skills in an inspiring setting. Participants must call the Gibson Garage London to book a free ticket for these sessions.

Located at 61–62 Eastcastle Street, the Gibson Garage London offers an intimate, immersive setting where fans can discover new artists while exploring Gibson's rich tradition of craftsmanship and music culture. A vibrant addition to London's music community, the Gibson Garage London hosts regular live performances, special events, and album release parties from emerging and established artists.

Gibson Garage London – August Acoustic Sessions

Thea Stewart (Busk In London) – Tuesday, August 11 – 5:30 – 6:00 PM

Thea Stewart is a London-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose music resists easy categorization, blending percussive acoustic fingerstyle guitar with elements of folk, world, country, and rock. Her musical journey began with cello and expanded through saxophone, electric bass, and double bass before she discovered a profound connection with the guitar and began writing songs as a way to express what words alone could not capture. Classical and flamenco studies laid the foundation for her intricate fingerpicking technique, while exposure to percussive fingerstyle transformed her understanding of what could be created with six strings and a wooden instrument. Enhanced by gifted collaborators from a wide range of musical traditions, Stewart's original songs and dynamic performances move fluidly across styles while retaining a distinctive voice, rhythmic drive, and emotional intimacy. Having performed throughout Europe and the United States, she brings an adventurous global perspective to every stage, combining technical command, melodic storytelling, and a fearless curiosity that makes each performance uniquely her own.

Two Ways Home – Thursday, August 20 – 2:00 – 2:30 PM

Two Ways Home are the acclaimed folk-rock and country duo of songwriters Isabella 'Isi' Mak, originally from Vienna, Austria, and Lewis Fowler, who grew up in Gloucestershire, England. Since forming in 2014, the London-based pair have developed a distinctive transatlantic sound built on instantly memorable melodies, soaring harmonies, thoughtful storytelling, and guitars that move effortlessly from warm acoustic textures to a bold rock edge. Across three well-received EPs, a debut album, and a growing catalogue of standalone singles, Two Ways Home have earned comparisons to Lady A, The Lumineers, and Fleetwood Mac while establishing an identity entirely their own: folk-rock with a country twist. Four-time British Country Music Association Best Band/Duo nominees and winners of the 2020 Country Music Spotlight Award for Best Duo/Band, Isi and Lewis continue to bring their energetic, intimate live show to audiences across the UK. With a new album out now and a busy 2026 schedule that includes festival appearances and the autumn Better Together Tour, Two Ways Home are moving confidently into their next chapter—united by harmony, honest songs, and the belief that there are always two ways home.

The Damn Truth – Thursday, August 27 – 2:00 – 2:30 PM

Montreal rock powerhouse The Damn Truth—Lee-La Baum, Tom Shemer, PY Letellier, and Dave Traina—fuses the free-spirited soul of classic rock with a muscular modern edge, driven by Baum's commanding voice, incendiary guitars, and the high-voltage chemistry the band has developed through years on the road. Their self-titled fourth album, recorded at Bryan Adams' Warehouse Studio in Vancouver and produced and mixed by legendary producer Bob Rock with Adam Greenholtz, captures the group at full force, from the Active Rock-charting singles 'Love Outta Luck' and 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' to the atmospheric 'The Willow,' the bittersweet 'Better This Way,' the socially conscious 'The Dying Dove,' and the crowd-raising 'All Night Long.' The band has carried its peace, love, and rock 'n' roll spirit across Canada, the UK, and Europe, sharing stages with ZZ Top, Alice Cooper, Rival Sons, The Cult, Glenn Hughes, The Sheepdogs, and Styx while building a devoted global audience through relentless touring and an unusually warm connection with fans.

Now, The Damn Truth is charging into its next chapter: the band has joined the Frontiers Music family, is preparing to release The Damn Truth (Deluxe Edition) worldwide on September 11, 2026, has unveiled a new 2026 version of 'The Willow,' and continues touring through the UK and Europe—proving that organic, loud, sweat-soaked rock 'n' roll is not merely alive, but thriving.

Gibson Garage London Details

61-62 Eastcastle Street, London, UK W1W 8NQ (one block from Oxford Street)

Mon-Fri 11am-7pm

Sat 11am-7pm

Sun 12-6pm

The performances are presented in partnership with Busk In London, an initiative supporting live music and busking launched by the Mayor of London and managed by Found in Music. Gibson Garage London is also currently hosting THE KINKS: BROTHERS, a free exhibition featuring artwork by Christian Furr centered on a 1968 photograph of Ray and Dave Davies.

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