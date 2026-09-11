Photos: THE DAMN TRUTH Releases Deluxe Edition of Self-Titled Album
The album was produced by Bob Rock and is available on CD and four vinyl variants.
Canadian rock band THE DAMN TRUTH has released 'The Damn Truth (Deluxe Edition)' worldwide via Frontiers Music Srl, marking the album's first worldwide physical release. To celebrate, the band is shining a renewed spotlight on 'Love Outta Luck,' one of the standout tracks from the album. Originally released as a single in September 2024, the song is available to stream now, alongside its official music video.
Photo Credit: Sloane Morrison and Red Rabbit Shoots
The album was produced by Canadian Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning record producer Bob Rock, whose credits include Metallica, Mötley Crüe, Skid Row, Bryan Adams, Loverboy, Aerosmith, and Bon Jovi. THE DAMN TRUTH's album was recorded at Bryan Adams' studio, The Warehouse in Vancouver.
Lee-la Baum (lead vocals, guitar), Tom Shemer (lead guitar & backing vocals), PY Letellier (bass/backing vocals) and Dave Traina (drums/percussion & backing vocals) — ignite a kaleidoscopic rush of gutsy, revved-up modern rock, reimagining classic-rock ideals with fierce contemporary fire.
'The Damn Truth (Deluxe Edition)' is available on CD and across four gatefold vinyl variants: classic black, coke bottle clear, gold, and red-and-white splatter. The expanded edition also features the bonus track 'Be Somebody – Live at Hotel2Tango,' capturing the immediacy, power, and musicianship at the heart of THE DAMN TRUTH's live performances.
Speaking about the deeply personal connections listeners have formed with the album, the band said: 'Watching these songs find their way into your lives has been the greatest reward we've ever known as artists. Time and again, we've heard your stories, your interpretations, and the deeply personal connections you've forged with this music. That's the real magic of rock & roll. Once the songs leave our hands, they belong to all of us.'
The momentum shows no signs of slowing as THE DAMN TRUTH charge into another landmark year, bringing their live show to audiences across the UK, Europe and Canada. Highlights include special guest appearances on Europe's The Final Countdown - 40th Anniversary Tour, alongside festival slots and headline performances.
'The Damn Truth' Deluxe Edition Track List
1. Be Somebody
2. I Just Gotta Let You Know
4. If I Don't Make It Home
5. Better This Way
6. Mirror Mirror
7. All Night Long
8. The Willow
9. Addicted
10. Killer Whale
11. The Dying Dove
12. Be Somebody – Live at Hotel2Tango (Bonus Track)
THE DAMN TRUTH Live: The Final Countdown – 40th Anniversary Tour (Featuring Special Guests: THE DAMN TRUTH)
30 September – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo, UK
2 October – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall, UK
3 October – London, Eventim Apollo, UK
5 October – Arnhem, Musis Sacrum, Netherlands
6 October – Paris, L'Olympia, France
8 October – Barcelona, Poble Espanyol, Spain
9 October – Bilbao, Arena Miribilla, Spain
10 October – Madrid, La Cubierta, Spain
12 October – Lausanne, Salle Métropole, Switzerland
13 October – Zurich, Volkshaus, Switzerland
14 October – Milan, Alcatraz, Italy
16 October – Stuttgart, Liederhalle, Germany
17 October – Vienna, Gasometer, Austria
19 October – Berlin, Admiralspalast, Germany
20 October – Warsaw, COS Torwar, Poland
22 October – Frederiksberg, Falconer Salen, Denmark
23 October – Gothenburg, Sweden
24 October – Stockholm, Sweden
26 October – Oslo, Sentrum Scene, Norway
Photo Credit: Sloane Morrison and Red Rabbit Shoots