RAVEN to Launch Second European Tour Leg Sept 3 in Belgrade

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RAVEN kicks off the next leg of their European tour on September 3rd with their first ever show in Belgrade.

'We are returning for a second European leg of our 'Can't Take Away The Fire' 2026 tour… hitting Germany, Netherlands, Austria & Belgium as well as our first ever shows in Belgrade, Serbia & Zagreb, Croatia!!! Grab your tickets & get your dose of 100% metal energy!!!'

Ticket info at ravenlunatics.com.

RAVEN Tour Dates

SEPT 3 - BELGRADE RS - ZAPPA BAZA

SEPT 4 - ZAGREB HR - HARD PLACE

SEPT 5 - STEYR AT - KULTURVEREIN

SEPT 6 - ESSEN DE - DON'T PANIC

SEPT 8 - DEN HAAG NL - MUSICON

SEPT 9 - TILBURG NL - LITTLE DE

SEPT 10 - STUTTGART DE - SCHWARTZE KEILER

SEPT 11 - PUCHERSREUTH DE - STORMCRUSHER FESTIVAL

SEPT 12 - HOHENLIMBURG DE HEAVY METAL FANS FESTIVAL

SEPT 13 - DIEST BE - HELL

Ticket info at ravenlunatics.com.

About RAVEN

John Gallagher: Lead Vocals, Bass

Mike Heller: Drums

Mark Gallagher: Guitar, Vocals

RAVEN are that rare thing in music, true originals – cut these guys with a razor and they will BLEED true heavy metal – a more intense live band does not exist on this planet!

Hailing from Newcastle Upon Tyne in North East England back in 1974 (yes – 46 YEARS ago!!!) the brothers Gallagher cut their teeth playing the pubs & clubs until solidifying their line up in 1980 with drummer Rob Hunter.

The trio went on to release three of the most influential metal albums of the NWOBHM (New Wave of British Heavy Metal) inspiring every band of that era and beyond. Basically, without Raven you just would not have thrash/speed metal…. after all, the band did give Metallica & Anthrax their first tours!

Following a tumultuous move to the USA, deals with Atlantic Records, indentured servitude and commercialism, Rob left the band in 1987 to be replaced by drummer extraordinaire Joe Hasselvander, who had made his name in cult doom band Pentagram, Savoy Brown and his own solo projects, adding a new dimension to the band.

In 2001, guitarist Mark Gallagher was involved in a near fatal accident – but fought his way back from the brink and the band proved they were stronger than ever! This renewed spirit and attitude was reflected in the title of their 2010 album 'WALK THROUGH FIRE' and in the career overview DVD 'ROCK UNTIL YOU DROP'.

2014 found the band opening for METALLICA (the band that RAVEN took on their first tour back in 1983) in Sao Paulo in front of 70,000 fans, and completing their finest album to date – 'ExtermiNation' which was released to universal acclaim from fans & critics alike in 2015!

After a serious heart attack in May 2017 Joe Hasselvander had to unfortunately bow out from the band.

While filling in on a number of shows, drumming phenomenon Mike Heller (Fear Factory, Malignancy) joined forces with the brothers Gallagher to lay waste to stages throughout the latter half of 2017…The chemistry between the three was undeniable – the addition of his prodigious technique & musicality instantly took the band up to a new level.

Following an insane 3 year blur of world touring the next RAVEN opus, 'METAL CITY' was released into a pandemic scourged marketplace in September 2020, garnering both critical & popular acclaim as a game changing release for the band songs like 'Top of the mountain' and the title track highlighted the deadly combination of the bands increasingly iconic songwriting along with Mike Heller's nuclear propelled percussion excursions.

During the next few years the band delivered the metal goods across the globe .. themed tours covering their 'WIPED OUT' and 'ALL FOR ONE' albums were a big success… the band were called on by old tour mates Metallica to help celebrate the life & legacy of Jon & Marsha Zazula (who managed both bands back in the early 80's) at a tribute concert at the Hard Rock in Ft Lauderdale FL in November 2022.

Following a change of record label from SPV to Silver Lining in 2023; the band released their most searing album yet, the aptly titled 'ALL HELL'S BREAKING LOOSE' receiving universal acclaim from critics and fans alike. The following tour rolled into 2024, celebrating the band's 50th anniversary as they toured across the globe from the UK to Europe, North America to South America, Singapore, Australia and Japan!

2025 saw the release of the 8 song EP 'CAN'T TAKE AWAY THE FIRE' raising the bar on metal mayhem one more time as a gift to the fans while the band work on preparing their next magnum opus!

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