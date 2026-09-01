Photos: EUROPE to Release New Single SCANDINAVIAN EYES Ahead of COME THIS MADNESS Album

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EUROPE return with another striking glimpse of their forthcoming studio album Come This Madness, unveiling the anthemic new single 'Scandinavian Eyes,' which arrives with a melody that gets under your skin almost immediately. Come This Madness is set for release on September 25 via Silver Lining Music. Pre-orders are available here.











Built around a driving riff, an unmistakable chorus, soaring vocal lines and arrangements, 'Scandinavian Eyes' is the kind of song that feels like a symphony built for the stage. There is an expansive quality to the track, with Europe combining the power and immediacy of rock with the depth of orchestral music.

'This driving riff, orchestral magic, vocal and guitar melodies make this one of my favourite Europe songs in a long time! says Europe's founding member and frontman Joey Tempest. 'A lyric about crossing the line between good and 'not so good'…We're very proud of this track and can't wait to perform it live!'

The accompanying performance video, directed by Patric Ullaeus, captures Europe firing on all cylinders and showcasing the full force of their live presence. It puts their chemistry, musicianship and sheer energy front and centre, allowing the intensity of 'Scandinavian Eyes' to speak for itself.

Europe's new studio album, Come This Madness, signals a powerful new chapter for one of rock's most enduring acts. Across songs like 'One on One,' 'The Cult of Ignorance,' and the title track, 'Come This Madness,' the band channel tension, truth, and raw energy into a record that feels both deeply personal and globally resonant.

Come This Madness was recorded at RMV Studio, the Stockholm-based recording facility founded by Benny Andersson and Ludvig Andersson. The album features special guests Tobias Forge (Ghost) and Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth) on backing vocals and was produced by acclaimed producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Rammstein, Pixies, The Cult, Opeth), who became a true creative force throughout the process, deeply embedded in the band's writing and recording, shaping the album's sound from the ground up. To bring the project to its final stage and complete their vision, the band turned to one of rock's most respected recording legends Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Van Halen, Metallica, The Cult, Loverboy) to mix the record.

With Come This Madness, Europe deliver a landmark record that finds them fully realized and present, confronting the realities of the modern world with conviction and creativity. Building on the momentum surrounding the album's release, the band will also embark on an extensive tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Final Countdown. Kicking off in Glasgow on September 30, 'The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour' promises to unite the legacy that defined them with the renewed energy, driving them forward today.

Fans are urged to book quickly to avoid disappointment, as many dates are already sold out and only a very limited number of tickets remain for some other shows. For a full list of dates and ticket information, please visit: www.europetheband.com

2026 Dates

30 Sep - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (GB)*

2 Oct - Civic Hall, Wolverhampton (GB)* - SOLD OUT

3 Oct - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London (GB)* - VERY LOW TICKETS

5 Oct - Musis Arnhem, Arnhem (NL)* - SOLD OUT

6 Oct - Olympia, Paris (FR)* - SOLD OUT

8 Oct - Poble Espanyol, Barcelona (ES)*

9 Oct - Bilbao Arena Mirabilla, Bilbao (ES)*

10 Oct - La Cubierta, Madrid (ES)* - VERY LOW TICKETS

12 Oct - Salle Métropole, Lausanne (CH)*

13 Oct - Volkshaus, Zürich (CH)*

14 Oct - Alcatraz, Milan (IT)*

16 Oct - Liederhalle, Stuttgart (DE)* - SOLD OUT

17 Oct - Gasometer, Wien (AT)* - SOLD OUT

19 Oct - Admiralspalast Theater, Berlin (DE)* - SOLD OUT

20 Oct - COS Torwar, Warszawa (PL)*

22 Oct - Falkoner, Frederiksberg (DK)* - VERY LOW TICKETS

23 Oct - Film Studios, Gothenburg (SE)* - SOLD OUT

24 Oct - B-K, Stockholm (SE)* - SOLD OUT

26 Oct - Sentrum Scene, Oslo (NO)* - SOLD OUT

15 Nov - Malta Metal Weekend, St. Julians (MT)*

21 Nov - Ostravar Aréna, Ostrava (CZ)*

25 Nov - Aalto Hall @ House of Culture, Helsinki (FI)*

27 Nov - John Smith Rock Frozen Paviljonki, Jyväskylä (FI)*

28 Nov - Unholy Winter Festival Joensuu Areena, Joensuu (FI)*

2027 Dates

13 Jan - NHK Hall, Tokyo (JP)*

14 Jan - Shi Kokaido, Nagoya (JP)*

15 Jan - Grand Cube, Osaka (JP)*

*The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour

Come This Madness album artwork by Storm Studios (Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Muse).

Tracklist

One on One

The Cult of Ignorance

Come This Madness

This Time of Year

In a Different World

Scandinavian Eyes

Takin' It Back

In the Absence of Grace

The Angels Must Have Flown

The Devil's Back

Nothing Can Follow This

Come This Madness will be available on vinyl, CD and digital formats. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Europe are

Joey Tempest - Lead Vocals

John Norum - Guitars

John Levén - Bass

Mic Michaeli - Keyboards

Ian Haugland - Drums

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