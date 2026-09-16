Photos: Spider Rockets Release Official Music Video for 'The Storm'

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New Jersey rockers SPIDER ROCKETS have shared the official music video for 'The Storm,' taken from their latest studio album, 'Dirty And Bad.'

Photo Credit: Johnny Nap











For 'The Storm,' the band sought to capture the feeling of being caught in something that cannot simply be shut off or walked away from. The video opens with an approaching tornado, rain, and lightning, placing the band inside a dark, volatile world where the storm feels both tangible and symbolic of something much deeper.

The performance is raw and intense, surrounded by darkness, smoke, shifting shadows, and flashes of light. A sense of isolation runs throughout the video, even as the band performs together, reflecting the feeling of being trapped inside a personal storm while the world continues moving around you.

However, 'The Storm' is not solely about being consumed by darkness. The video also suggests that something exists on the other side, leaving the meaning intentionally open to interpretation. Rather than defining exactly what the storm represents, SPIDER ROCKETS invite viewers to discover their own meaning within it.

On the music video for 'The Storm,' vocalist Helena Cos shares: 'I like that the video for 'The Storm' doesn't hand you all the answers. It's dark, intense and a little unsettling, and the storm feels like more than just what's happening around us. By the end, something has shifted — you see it and feel it without needing it explained.'

Lead guitarist Johnny Nap adds: 'The guitars have a lot of drive and punch in this song, and I think the black and white performance really brings that out in the video. It keeps the focus on the band's energy, which fits 'The Storm.''

SPIDER ROCKETS will be hitting the stage this fall for a run of shows alongside Alien Ant Farm, 12 Stones and A Killer's Confession.

With 'The Storm' bringing another side of 'Dirty And Bad' to life and a strong run of live dates ahead, SPIDER ROCKETS are keeping the album's momentum going into the fall.

SPIDER ROCKETS Live:

10/9 - Northampton, PA @ The Gin Mill & Grille w/ Alien Ant Farm

11/6 - Frenchtown, NJ @ Artie's Bar & Grill w/ 12 Stones

11/7 - Pottstown, PA @ Cosmic Arts w/ A Killer's Confession

About Spider Rockets

Hailing from New Jersey, SPIDER ROCKETS blend the classic rock swagger of Aerosmith and Guns N' Roses with the modern energy of Foo Fighters and Volbeat. Led by vocalist Helena Cos, the band has carved out a fierce presence in the rock scene through critically acclaimed releases, extensive touring, and a growing presence at rock radio. Their latest album, 'Dirty and Bad,' earned Top 10 Adds at SMR and charted in the Top 65 at SMR and Top 80 at Mediabase, with additional support across metal and college radio.

SPIDER ROCKETS have shared stages with Puddle of Mudd, Saliva, Trapt, Pop Evil, OTEP, and others, while performing at festivals including Vans Warped Tour and Germany's Popkomm. Their music has also made an impact beyond the traditional rock scene, with 'Going Down' selected by WWE as the walk-out and victory anthem for 14-time women's world champion Charlotte Flair. The band's official music videos have amassed more than three million YouTube views and received multiple film festival honors.

SPIDER ROCKETS are: Helena Cos - Vocals, Johnny Nap - Lead Guitar, AJ Garcia - Bass, Dan Prestup - Drums



Photo Credit: Johnny Nap

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