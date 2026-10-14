Photos: Shygirl to Launch World Tour in 2027, Royal Albert Hall May 18

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Shygirl is back with a new single, 'Mantra,' off her forthcoming album Swallow!, due November 6th via Because Music. Hypnotic and propulsive, 'Mantra' is an intoxicating dance-floor anthem that pulls you deeper and highlights the sonic range on the forthcoming album. The track featured on Apple Music's Zane Lowe show today, where Shygirl also joined Zane for a conversation about Swallow! and the making of the new record plus a live to air session where she played Mantra plus previous single, Lucky.

Mantra comes with another music video adding to the Shygirl cinematic universe - this time set before the action starts in 'Alyse' and 'Lucky[Hymn]' and following the character Saskia - last seen stripping off and dancing in 'Alyse' - as she's pulled into an impromptu day rave by the character Alyse and Vega. The video is a reflection of when things get a little uncomfortable pushing through the crowd and that uncomfortability to the other side offers a reward.

Alongside the new single Shygirl is announcing her headline world tour kicking off in 2027. The tour begins in Europe taking in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Glasgow and Manchester before heading Stateside starting in Salt Lake City, Utah then heading to Austin, Atlanta, Toronto, New York City and more.

The tour returns to London for a homecoming show at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday May 18. The live show will see Shygirl joined by a full band, translating the album's expansive sound to the stage. Fans can sign up to access pre sale tickets which go on sale on Wednesday 21 October. General sale will be Friday 23 October.

Shygirl calls Swallow! a reintroduction. The album is devotional and visceral, patient and euphoric. The instrumentation that winds itself through Swallow! was a way to manifest all the intense emotion and romanticism Shygirl has experienced. The result is indie songwriting woven through the electronica she came from, organized around a forward-moving motion, its temporal sensibility imbued with the ability to take stock without standing still.

The new single follows 'Lucky (Hymn)' which came alongside a music video co-directed by Shygirl and Austen Taylor Pease that plays out like a film shot in one single unbroken take, as well as 'Alyse.'

Shygirl began writing Swallow! at a pivotal coming of age moment in her life, fresh off the back of her debut album Nymph and falling in love. The album sounds open to the future, to the transcendent power of love. A world previously unknown had revealed itself - and Shygirl channels that sensation with a near-biblical conviction. It is the scripture of the cult of falling in love. Radiant and charged and twilight-hued, the romanticism runs deep, it's all-encompassing but clear-eyed. During sporadic, unhurried sessions, Karma Kid made everything maximalist, while Casey MQ fine-tuned the delicate moments. Shygirl realized she didn't need to leave her electronic roots behind to find something new.

Shygirl premiered new music from Swallow! at her recent set at Draaimolen festival on September 4th in the Netherlands. She heads to Italy, Iceland, and Spain for further shows for the remainder of the year.

Shygirl Live Dates

10/29 - Turin, IT @ Club to Club Festival

11/4 - Reykjavik @ Iceland Airwaves

11/6 - Barcelona @ MIRA Festival

12/4 - Miami, Hialeah Park @ III Points Art Basel, live A/V + Club Shy afterparty at The Ground

3/13 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

3/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

3/16 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

3/18 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

3/19 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

4/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/7 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

4/21 - Dallas, TX @ Studio At The Bomb Factory

4/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/23 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

4/25 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

4/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

4/28 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/30 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/3 - Boston, MA @ Royale

5/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

5/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/18 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

63-5 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo















Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo

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