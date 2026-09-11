SHYGIRL Announces New Album SWALLOW!

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Shygirl has announced her new album Swallow!, due November 6th via Because Music.

Shygirl calls Swallow! a reintroduction. The album is devotional and visceral, patient and euphoric. The instrumentation that winds itself through Swallow! was a way to manifest all the intense emotion and romanticism Shygirl has experienced. The result is indie songwriting woven through the electronica she came from, organized around a forward-moving motion, its temporal sensibility imbued with the ability to take stock without standing still.

Alongside the album announcement Shygirl shares a new single that hints at a taste of the record to come. 'Lucky(Hymn)' is a cinematic anthem. The new single holds an accumulation of gestures that pile up when another person starts becoming really real to you: the crease of an eye, the corner of a smile, the sound of a sigh. There are choral echoes and piercing violin splinters.

Shygirl began writing Swallow! at a pivotal coming of age moment in her life, fresh off the back of her debut album Nymph and falling in love. The album sounds open to the future, to the transcendent power of love. A world previously unknown had revealed itself - and Shygirl channels that sensation with a near-biblical conviction. It is the scripture of the cult of falling in love. Radiant and charged and twilight-hued, the romanticism runs deep, it's all-encompassing but clear-eyed. During sporadic, unhurried sessions, Karma Kid made everything maximalist, while Casey MQ fine-tuned the delicate moments. Shygirl realized she didn't need to leave her electronic roots behind to find something new.

Shygirl premiered her new music from Swallow! at her recent set at Draaimolen festival on September 4th in the Netherlands. She heads to Italy, Iceland, and Spain for further shows for the remainder of the year.

Shygirl Live Dates

10/29 - Turin, IT @ Club to Club Festival

11/4 - Reykjavik, IC @ Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/6 - Barcelona, ES @ MIRA Festival

Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo



Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo

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