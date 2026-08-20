Shygirl Releases New Single ‘ALYSE’ With Cinematic Visuals

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Shygirl has shared a new single titled 'Alyse,' her first new music release this year, marking a new era for the multidisciplinary artist. The single arrives with cinematic visuals and is out now via Because Music.

Written and produced by Shygirl alongside longtime collaborator Karma Kid and JD Reid, 'Alyse' sees Shygirl's vocals delicately woven between the cinematic raw harmony of the cello and distorted sonics as she describes the comfort love can bring in moments unknown.

The 'Alyse' visuals, developed from an original story and script by Shygirl and her writing partner George Smale and directed by Francesco Loy Bell and Oliver Bell, show a story unfold in 3 acts. The film is centred on a high octane chase scene, wrapped around love and desire explored in the darkest of spaces, from back alley trysts to an interrupted daddy's girl. For now, Shygirl isn't the main character but an allusive provocateur, both being watched and, finally, looking right back.

2026 will see Shygirl take the stage across Europe starting in the Netherlands for Draaimolen, before heading to Italy, Iceland and Spain.

Last year saw Shygirl celebrate 5 years of her debut project ALIAS with remix project ALIAS is ME, which followed on from her multi-media installation and live performance at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, her collaboration with sexual wellness brand HOWL and the ALIAS 5th Anniversary Skin Box, a hand made silicone covered collectors edition box limited to just 25 copies.

Shygirl Live Dates

4 September - Draaimolen, Netherlands

29 October - Club to Club, Turin

4 November - Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik

6 November - Mira, Barcelona

Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo



Photo Credit: Jessica Madavo

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