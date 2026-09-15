Photos: Savanna Ruth Shares "In Your Orbit" Single Ahead of THE BASEBALL DIARIES LP

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Savanna Ruth has shared her new single 'In Your Orbit,' from her upcoming debut LP The Baseball Diaries, due out October 23rd via Easy Does It Records. The affection, slow-building track sees Ruth diving into the LP's themes of love, longing, and attachment. The Baseball Diaries was produced by Scott Lucas (Local H) and Blake Smith, and was mixed by John Agnello, whose credits include Dinosaur Jr, The Breeders, and Red Kross.

Photo Credit: Miles Kalchik











'It's about a magical date/summer fling I had with this lovely person, who was actually the first date I had after over 5 years of being with my ex,' Ruth says of the track. 'This was the very beginning of us opening up our relationship and trying non-monogamy. I was incredibly lucky to have had this enchanting first date and then we ended up seeing each other once more but sadly she was only in Chicago on business that week and had to fly back the next day. But we kept in touch and now are good friends.'

Formerly writing music under the moniker Burr Oak, The Baseball Diaries is Savanna Ruth's debut release under her new name. The tracks were written during a period of enormous change, as she was navigating the end of a long-term relationship, exploring new lust and love, trying to understand herself outside of the life she had imagined for herself for so many years. 'In Your Orbit' is out now via Easy Does It Records.

Live Dates

9/6 - Chicago, IL - DIY Backyard Show

9/18 - Tolono, IL - Loose Cobra

9/19 - Madison, WI - DIY House Show

9/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Healer

9/24 - Athens, OH - Rambling House

9/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Government Center

9/26 - Baltimore, MD - Wax Atlas

9/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Rug Club

9/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Sleepwalk

10/1 - Meriden, CT - Grace's Place

10/2 - Akron, OH - Kling Thing! (DIY)

10/3 - Kalamazoo, MI - Glow Hall

10/23 - Chicago, IL - Color Club (Record Release)

The Baseball Diaries - Tracklisting

1. Chickadoom

2. Everything We Made

3. Bad Thoughts

4. Creatures of Habit

5. Running Through Molasses

6. Queen's Gambit

7. Brand New

8. In Your Orbit

9. Jasmine, baby

10. Chickadoom (piano version)

About Savanna Ruth

Savanna Ruth is the new musical chapter of Chicago-based singer-songwriter Savanna Dickhut, formerly known for her work under the alias Burr Oak. Blending indie rock, confessional songwriting, and an undeniable melodic sensibility, Savanna Ruth creates songs that feel intimate, restless, and deeply lived-in.

Her forthcoming album, The Baseball Diaries, marks both a reintroduction and a turning point. Written in the aftermath of a major breakup and during a period of emotional and personal exploration, the record turns inward, tracing the complexities of desire, autonomy, attachment, and learning how to love without possession. Where her 2024 release Annabelle looked outward, these songs are rooted in radical honesty and self-examination.

Produced by Scott Lucas of acclaimed Chicago rock band Local H, The Baseball Diaries introduces Savanna Ruth as an artist stepping fully into her own voice: raw, vulnerable, introspective, and unafraid of contradiction. Her breakout single 'Bad Thoughts' opens the door to this new era with an unapologetically honest look at longing, attraction, and the thoughts we usually keep to ourselves.



Photo Credit: Miles Kalchik

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