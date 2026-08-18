Savanna Ruth Shares "EVERYTHING WE MADE" Single and Video

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Chicago, IL indie-rocker Savanna Ruth has shared 'Everything We Made,' the latest single from her debut album The Baseball Diaries, due out October 23rd via Easy Does It Records. The LP was produced by Scott Lucas (Local H) and Blake Smith, and was mixed by John Agnello, whose credits include Dinosaur Jr, The Breeders, and Red Kross. The new record sees Ruth looking inward, exploring the nuances of love, longing, and attachment.

'Everything We Made' is an infectious, upbeat reflection on a past relationship of Ruth's and all of the efforts made to salvage it, despite it's eventual ending. She explains:

'I didn't want to make anyone the villain. I wanted to write from the perspective of someone (me or her) asking impossible questions—'Can we go back?'—while already knowing the answer. I think some couples who decide to be in non-monogamous/polyamorous relationships do it successfully and it really works for them. It takes an extremely strong foundation of trust, rules and understanding. I think we genuinely wanted to try and do that in the beginning but it just was too hard, messy, and the relationship fell apart. We both agreed to be in an open relationship and that ultimately ended up hurting us in the end when we simultaneously began to fall for other people and neglected our relationship. We both ended up not giving our relationship the care and attention it needed to survive.'

Formerly writing music under the moniker Burr Oak, The Baseball Diaries is Savanna Ruth's debut release under her new name. The tracks were written during a period of enormous change, as she was navigating the end of a long-term relationship, exploring new lust and love, trying to understand herself outside of the life she had imagined for herself for so many years. 'Everything We Made' is out today via Easy Does It Records.

Tracklist

1. Chickadoom

2. Everything We Made

3. Bad Thoughts

4. Creatures of Habit

5. Running Through Molasses

6. Queen's Gambit

7. Brand New

8. In Your Orbit

9. Jasmine, baby

10. Chickadoom (piano version)

Savanna Ruth - Live Dates

9/6 - Chicago, IL - DIY Backyard Show

9/18 - Tolono, IL - Loose Cobra

9/19 - Madison, WI - DIY House Show

9/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Healer

9/24 - Athens, OH - Rambling House

9/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Government Center

9/26 - Baltimore, MD - Wax Atlas

9/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Rug Club

9/28 - Albany, NY - Armory Lounge

9/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Sleepwalk

10/1 - Meriden, CT - Grace's Place

10/2 - Akron, OH - Kling Thing! (DIY)

10/3 - Kalamazoo, MI - Glow Hall

10/23 - Chicago, IL - Color Club (Record Release)

Savanna Ruth is the new musical chapter of Chicago-based singer-songwriter Savanna Dickhut, formerly known for her work under the alias Burr Oak. Blending indie rock, confessional songwriting, and an undeniable melodic sensibility, Savanna Ruth creates songs that feel intimate, restless, and deeply lived-in.

Her forthcoming album, The Baseball Diaries, marks both a reintroduction and a turning point. Written in the aftermath of a major breakup and during a period of emotional and personal exploration, the record turns inward, tracing the complexities of desire, autonomy, attachment, and learning how to love without possession. Where her 2024 release Annabelle looked outward, these songs are rooted in radical honesty and self-examination.

Produced by Scott Lucas of acclaimed Chicago rock band Local H, The Baseball Diaries introduces Savanna Ruth as an artist stepping fully into her own voice: raw, vulnerable, introspective, and unafraid of contradiction. Her breakout single 'Bad Thoughts' opens the door to this new era with an unapologetically honest look at longing, attraction, and the thoughts we usually keep to ourselves.

Photo Credit: Miles Kalchik



Photo Credit: Miles Kalchik

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