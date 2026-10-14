Photos: Sam Barber to Add Second Melbourne, Sydney & Brisbane Shows

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Multi-platinum US country star Sam Barber has added second Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane shows to his 2027 Australian tour, after first shows sold out within minutes this afternoon. Adelaide has also been upgraded from Hindley Street Music Hall to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, where Sam will now play for an all-ages crowd.

With the addition of three new dates, Sam now tallies a huge nine headline appearances in March and April next year, on his biggest Australian tour yet. Kicking off in Perth, Sam will play back-to-back nights at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena, Sydney's Hordern Pavilion and Brisbane's stunning Riverstage, plus stops in Adelaide, Newcastle and Townsville for an anticipated headlining slot at Country Fest Queensland.

Tickets for the just-announced Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane shows are on sale at 4pm AEDT today. New tickets for Adelaide are on sale Thursday 15 October at 10am local time. Remaining tickets for all other shows are on sale now. Visit frontiertouring.com/sambarber for more information.

2027 will mark Sam's fourth visit to Australia, and first headline tour since 2025 when he played extra shows and upgraded venues in response to incredible demand. Sam's return follows a meteoric rise that has seen him amass more than 3.4 billion global streams, sell out headline shows around the world and emerge as one of the most compelling young voices shaping the future of country music.

One of the genre's fastest-rising and 'most in-demand artists' (Rolling Stone), Sam Barber has built a devoted global audience through deeply personal songwriting and an unfiltered perspective that resonates across generations. His sophomore album Broken View serves as a sweeping and introspective reflection on life's complexities, exploring themes of love, loss and self-discovery. It follows the 2024 debut, Restless Mind, which received widespread critical acclaim, earned RIAA Gold certification, and features standout singles – 2x Platinum-certified 'Straight and Narrow' and Platinum-certified 'Indigo (Feat. Avery Anna)' – the latter of which has amassed over 728 million global streams and earned Barber a top 40 placement on Billboard's Hot 100.

A truly enthralling live performer known for his raw and connective stage presence, Barber has spent much of the past few years on the road playing sold-out headline dates and festival appearances across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. He has shared stages with icons such as Bruce Springsteen and Ed SHeeran, performed on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS Saturday Morning's 'Saturday Sessions,' and had his song 'Tear Us Apart' featured on the soundtrack for the Twisters movie.

Following a breakout year which saw him sell out shows around the world and release As Is, his most ambitious album to date, Josiah and the Bonnevilles returns to Australia to hit the road with Sam Barber for what will be a series of live shows.

Sam Barber Australian Tour – March & April 2027 (with special guest Josiah and the Bonnevilles, presented by Frontier Touring)

Tickets on sale – new Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane shows: begins Wednesday 14 October (4pm AEDT) via frontiertouring.com/sambarber

Tickets on sale – upgraded Adelaide show: begins Thursday 15 October (10am local time) via frontiertouring.com/sambarber

Remaining tickets for all other shows on sale now.

Wednesday 31 March — Ice Cream Factory | Perth WA (18+) - LOW TIX — eventbrite.com.au

Saturday 3 April — Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages) – SOLD OUT

Sunday 4 April — Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages) – NEW SHOW — axs.com/au

Tuesday 6 April — Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide SA (Lic. All Ages) – VENUE UPGRADE — ticketek.com.au

Friday 9 April — Hordern Pavilion | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages) – SOLD OUT

Saturday 10 April — Hordern Pavilion | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages) – NEW SHOW — axs.com/au

Sunday 11 April — Howlin' Presents… Newcastle Foreshore | Newcastle NSW (Lic. All Ages) — oztix.com.au

Tuesday 13 April — Riverstage | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages) – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 14 April — Riverstage | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages) – NEW SHOW — ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 17 April — Country Fest Queensland | Townsville QLD — countryfest.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website cannot be guaranteed.















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