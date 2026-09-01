Photos: SAMANTHA FISH to Lead SHAKE 'EM ON DOWN TOUR, Dec. 2-20 Dates Set

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Samantha Fish's annual Shake 'Em on Down Tour returns in 2026 with a bill made for a long, loud night: Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, and Daddy Long Legs.

Photo Credit: Paul Hunt











Samantha Fish curated this high-powered, multi-artist caravan showcasing the past, present, and future of the blues. Led by the two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, it brings together three powerful, blues-fueled acts for one unforgettable night of music that pushes boundaries while honoring deep-rooted traditions.

Cedric Burnside carries North Mississippi Hill Country blues in his blood. The GRAMMY-winning guitarist, drummer, and singer—and grandson of the legendary R.L. Burnside—has carved his own path while carrying a distinct family legacy to audiences worldwide. A torchbearer for the hypnotic Hill Country style, Burnside makes its old rhythms feel spare, urgent, and wholly his own.

Daddy Long Legs are a raw, supercharged, high-energy blues band from Brooklyn, New York. The sharp-dressed group describes themselves as NYC's 'diabolical rhythm and blues street gang.' Celebrated by No Depression as 'The Coolest, Most Authentically Groovy Band You've Never Heard Of,' Daddy Long Legs deliver a lo-fi blend of garage rock, punk, and vintage country-blues driven by feral vocals and explosive harmonica.

Three distinct takes on the blues, one shared stage: Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, and Daddy Long Legs are set to appear on the 2026 Shake 'Em on Down Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 4, 2026 at 10 AM local time.

Shake 'Em on Down Tour w/ Daddy Long Legs & Cedric Burnside

12.2 Pensacola FL Vinyl Music Hall

12.3 Ponte Vedra FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

12.4 Clearwater FL Capitol Theatre

12.5 Fort Lauderdale FL Culture Room

12.9 Atlanta GA Center Stage

12.10 Newberry SC Newberry Opera House

12.11 Newton NC Newton PAC

12.12 Roanoke VA The Exchange Music Hall

12.13 Hopewell VA The Beacon

12.16 Nashville TN Cannery Hall Mainstage

12.17 Knoxville TN The Bijou

12.18 Walhalla SC Walhalla PAC

12.19 Chattanooga TN The Signal

12.20 Louisville KY Mercury Ballroom

Additional Tour Dates

9.3 Riverhead NY Suffolk Theater w/ GE Smith

9.5 East Hampton NY Portraits show w/ GE Smith

9.11 New Braunfels TX Brauntex Theater w/Cody Dickinson

9.12 Dallas TX Kessler Theater w/Cody Dickinson

9.13 Houston TX Heights Theater w/Cody Dickinson

9.16 Colorado Springs CO Phil Long Music Hall w/Zac Schulze Gang

9.18 Boulder CO Boulder Theater w/Zac Schulze Gang

9.19 Telluride CO Telluride Blues & Brews Fest

9.20 Telluride CO Telluride Blues & Brews Fest

9.23 Monterey CA Golden State Theatre w/Zac Schulze Gang

9.24 Napa CA Uptown Theatre w/Zac Schulze Gang

9.25 San Luis Obispo CA Fremont Theater w/Zac Schulze Gang

9.26 Grass Valley CA Center for the Arts w/Zac Schulze Gang

9.27 Menlo Park CA, Guild Hall wZac Schulze Gang

9.29 Portland OR Revolution Hall w/Zac Schulze Gang

10.1 New York NY Buddy Guy Event @ Radio City Music Hall

10.3 Everett WA Kings Hall at APEX w/Zac Schulze Gang

10.4 Sandpoint ID Panida Theater w/Zac Schulze Gang

10.10 New Orleans LA Crescent City Blues Fest

10.22 Tuscon AZ Rialto w/Cody Dickinson

10.23 Litchfield (Phoenix) AZ Hilltop Auditorium w/Cody Dickinson

10.24 Las Vegas NV 24 Oxford w/Cody Dickinson

10.27 Bakersfield CA World Records w/Sgt. Splendor & Cody Dickinson

10.28 San Juan Cap CA Coach House w/Sgt. Splendor & Cody Dickinson

10.29 Agoura Hills CA Canyon w/Sgt. Splendor & Cody Dickinson

10.31 Los Angeles CA Whisky A Go Go (DEATHWISH BLUES + Indio Downey)

11.1 Solana Beach CA Belly Up w/Cody Dickinson

11.12 Tarrytown NY Tarrytown Music Hall w/Sgt. Splendor

11.13 Barre VT Barre Opera House w/Sgt. Splendor

11.14 Verona NY Turning Stone Casino Showroom w/Sgt. Splendor

11.15 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Bowl w/Sgt. Splendor Michael Berkowitz

11.17 Washington DC Fillmore w/Sgt. Splendor

11.18 Fairfield CT Sacred Heart Community Theatre w/Sgt. Splendor

11.19 Hartford CT Infinity Hall w/Sgt. Splendor

11.20 Glenside PA Keswick w/Sgt. Splendor

11.21 Stroudsburg PA Sherman Theater w/Sgt. Splendor & Jim Steen

11/22 Boston MA Wilbur w/Sgt. Splendor



Photo Credit: Paul Hunt

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