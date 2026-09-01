SWING, SALSA, SAMBA to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Fort Tryon Park

Jazz Power Initiative and Women in Latin Jazz Festival launch National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a free open-air concert that will include a dance lesson followed by a performance at Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park featuring, multi-percussionist and band leader, Annette Aguilar and her band, StringBeans, honoring Swing, Salsa, and Samba.

The band includes:

Flautist, Karen Joseph

Trombonists Noah Bless and Melissa Raquel Baena

Trumpeters: Kal Ferretti and Colin McClure

Baritone, Bryan Cowan

Pianist, Barry Olsen

Bassist, Ruben Rodriguez

Drummer, Benny Koonyevsky

Annette A Aguilar on Congas

Renato Thoms on Bongo/Percussion

Vocals, Maria Raquel

The concert is part of Jazz Power Initiative's intergenerational performances of jazz music, dance and theatre, as an opportunity to bring together multiple jazz and Latin jazz bands, alongside emerging artists and our very own youth program students, to showcase new and classic jazz compositions.

The concerts will take place on September 16th and 30th. The dance lesson will take place at 6:00 pm and the concert will take place from 7:00 8:00 pm. The event is free to the public.

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