THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD to Release Debut Single "Floor Burner"

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Ska collective THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD has shared 'Floor Burner,' the first single from their debut self-titled album, out September 25 on Hellcat Records. Packed with grooving drumbeats and the infectious energy of two-tone ska, 'Floor Burner' is the first taste of the collective.

The group shared, ''Floor Burner' is the blueprint for THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD. It was pieced together from three separate ideas and evolved into this pure party-starter. The whole point is simple: get on the floor and dance.'

THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD joins Jordan Cardy (RAT BOY), Preston (The Ordinary Boys), and Antonee First Class (The English Beat), with Operation Ivy's Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels as additional creative collaborators. Bringing together multiple generations of ska, the collective combines Cardy's genre-blurring energy, Preston's 2000s UK ska revivalist spirit, and the legendary two-tone lineage of toaster Antonee First Class. Representing a unique cross-section of ska's evolution, Antonee shares that his excitement came from 'the opportunity to bridge the gap between generations, bringing together people who came to ska from different places.'

Cardy and Preston first met in Essex in 2014, and in 2023 ended up in Los Angeles writing together with Tim. 'Everything clicked straight away in the studio, and the songs came together so naturally. Tim suggested bringing in Antonee, and before we knew it, the album was written and recorded in two weeks,' shares Cardy. They also brought fellow two-tone ska labelmates The Calamatix to back, 'They really made everything feel like a proper band. They brought so much energy to the record, especially through the rhythm section and bass lines, helping round out the sound in a way that elevated every song.'

Originating from the late-70s ska revival, two-tone embraced the danceable rhythms of Jamaican ska with the attitude and aggression of punk rock. Two-tone earned its name from The Specials' Jerry Dammers label, 2 Tone Records, referencing the multiracial makeup of second-wave ska groups and their fanbases. While retaining Jamaican ska's 'skanking rhythms' and horn lines, two-tone blended socially conscious lyrics and propulsive Reggae bass lines.

On 'A.S.B.O.,' rich horns and Antonee's signature toasting underscore commentary on crime and mental health, while 'Detonator' is a burst of high-energy escapism. Throughout the album, the trio balances the bright, bouncy melodies of Jamaican ska on tracks like 'Still a Jamaican' with the two-tone punk commentary of the sharp, up-tempo 'Shakedown.'

To the collective, ska remains one of music's most enduring cultures, with Antonee stating, 'Ska and two-tone doesn't discriminate. The message of peace, love, unity, and standing together is just as relevant today as it was decades ago. The weather might have changed, but the struggles people are singing about haven't.'

Tracklist

1. Floor Burner

2. Shakedown

3. Detonator

4. Still a Jamaican

5. Armageddon

6. Bambi

7. No Vacancy

8. Transistor

9. Dead Boy

10. A.S.B.O

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