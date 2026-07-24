Uk Power Trio Zac Schulze Gang Unveil New Single "Hellhounds On My Trail"

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UK power trio Zac Schulze Gang has released a new single titled Hellhounds on My Trail, the band's latest offering following their ongoing run of blues-rooted rock material.

Fresh off the success of their acclaimed debut album Straight To It, the Zac Schulze Gang return with 'Hellhounds On My Trail,' arriving July 24 and premiered by Magnet Magazine. The video was premiered by Magnet Magazine.

Recorded live with longtime producer Ian Sadler, 'Hellhounds On My Trail' captures the blistering guitars, relentless energy, and undeniable chemistry that have made the Zac Schulze Gang one of Britain's most talked-about rock 'n' roll bands. Fronted by guitarist and vocalist Zac Schulze, whose fearless playing blends punk attitude, blues soul, and classic rock swagger, alongside drummer (and brother) Ben Schulze and bassist Ant Greenwell, the trio delivers a hook-driven, hard-hitting sound that's as explosive on record as it is onstage.

Written by Tony Dowler and the Hellhounds and inspired by the legend of Robert Johnson, 'Hellhounds On My Trail' first entered the band's orbit when they were invited to perform it at the Rory Gallagher Festival in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

'We were first introduced to the song when our friend Petra Burns asked us to perform it at the Rory Gallagher Festival in Holland,' says Zac Schulze. 'We'd never rehearsed it before, but from the first time we played it, we knew it had to stay in the set. Every time we perform it, it evolves—we improvise and discover something new. The recorded version is our best attempt to capture that live energy while paying tribute to Tony Dowler, who wrote such a brilliant song. It really sums up where we are as a band right now.'

Hailing from Gillingham, Kent, the Zac Schulze Gang cut their teeth on the UK's DIY circuit before breaking through with a standout appearance at the Rory Gallagher Tribute Festival in 2022. Since then, they've become one of Europe's hardest-working young bands, playing more than 250 shows a year, appearing at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, and earning Best Emerging Blues Band honors at the UK Blues Awards in 2024, followed by Young Artist of the Year in 2025.

Their previous single, 'I Won't Do This Anymore,' was named Planet Rock's Track of the Week and spent eight weeks on the station's A-List, while follow-up singles 'Woman' and 'The Rocker' also received extensive airplay.

The release of 'Hellhounds On My Trail' marks another major step forward for the band as they continue to build an international audience. This fall, the Zac Schulze Gang will bring their electrifying live show to North America, joining Samantha Fish and Tab Benoit on tour and introducing U.S. audiences to one of the UK's most compelling new rock exports.

TOUR DATES

*** supporting Tab Benoit ++ supporting Samantha Fish

Aug 21 Fox Theatre - Tucson, AZ ***

Aug 22-23 MIM - Phoenix, AZ ***

Aug 25 Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA ***

Aug 27 Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA ***

Aug 28 Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA ***

Aug 29 World Records - Bakersfield, CA ***

Aug 30 Venice West - Venice, CA ***

Sept 2 Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA ***

Sept 3 Cornerstone Berkeley - Berkeley, CA ***

Sept 4 Rocklin Concert Series / Quarry Park - Sacramento, CA ***

Sept 5 Uptown Theatre - Napa, CA ***

Sept 6 The Hangar - Lake Tahoe, CA ***

Sept 12-13 Big Blues Bender - Las Vegas, NV

Sept 16 Phil Long Music Hall - Colorado Springs, CO ++

Sept 17 Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO ***

Sept 18 Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO ++

Sept 19-20 Telluride Blues & Brews - Telluride, CO

Sept 23 Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA ++

Sept 24 Uptown Theatre - Napa, CA ++

Sept 26 Center for the Arts - Grass Valley, CA ++

Sept 27 Guild Hall - Menlo Park, CA ++

Sept 29 Rev Hall - Portland, OR ++

Sept 30 Music Millennium - Portland, OR

Oct 3 Kings Hall at APEX - Everett, WA ++

Oct 4 Panida Theater - Sandpoint, ID ++

Oct 10 Crescent City Blues Fest - New Orleans, LA

Oct 22 De Spot - Groningen (NL)

Oct 23 De Neushoorn - Leeuwarden (NL)

Oct 24 Outbaix 2.0 - Ubach-Palenburg (DE)

Oct 29 Kammgarn - Kaiserlautern (DE)

Nov 4 Museumkeller - Erfurt (DE)

Nov 6 KL17 Klub - Dobeln (DE)

Nov 10 The Key Club - Leeds (UK)

Nov 11 Night & Day - Manchester (UK)

Nov 12 The Crescent - York (UK)

Nov 13 The Adrian Flux Waterfront - Norwich (UK)

Nov 14 The Hope & Ruin - Brighton (UK)

Nov 15 Rescue Rooms - Nottingham (UK)

Nov 19 Het Podium - Hoogeveen (NL)

Nov 20 Paard - Den Haag (NL)

Nov 22 Poppodium Hedon - Zwolle (NL)

Nov 23 La Boite a Musique - Wattrelos (FR)

Nov 24 New Morning - Paris (FR)

Nov 28 Maiwaldhalle - Achern (DE)

Nov 29 Podium Fluor - Amersfoort (NL)

Nov 30 Spirit Of 66 - Verviers (BE)

Dec 11 Music Club N9 - Eeklo (BE)

Dec 12 MOMfest - Veghel (NL)

2027

Feb 23 The Cluny 1 - Newcastle (UK)

Feb 24 Voodoo Rooms - Edinburgh (UK)

Feb 25 Stereo - Glasgow (UK)

Feb 27 Islington Assembly Hall - London (UK)

Feb 28 Thekla - Bristol (UK)

Mar 2 The Globe - Cardiff (UK)

Mar 3 The Joiners - Southampton (UK)

Mar 4 Hare & Hounds - Birmingham (UK)

Tickets are available here.

Photo by Ryan Hildrew



Photo Credit: Ryan Hildrew

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