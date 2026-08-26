THE WAR AND TREATY to Release COUNTRY BAPTISM EP on September 4

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2x GRAMMY Award-nominated duo THE WAR AND TREATY have announced the upcoming release of their new EP, COUNTRY BAPTISM, arriving via Atlantic Outpost on Friday, September 4. In addition, the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter will debut 'Country Baptism' with a live TV performance on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, airing on NBC at 8/7c and streaming via Peacock.

COUNTRY BAPTISM also includes the recently released 'It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You,' available now alongside an official visualizer. Last week saw The War And Treaty herald the new EP with a pair of landmark live performances including a long-awaited return to the legendary stage of Nashville, TN's Grand Ole Opry as well as their own inaugural HeartsTown Music Festival, a sold-out event at their family ranch in Homer, MI celebrating the power of music, community, and restoration.

Widely hailed for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances, The War And Treaty are currently amidst a busy tour schedule highlighted by a wide-ranging US headline run, top-billed festival appearances, and a much-anticipated headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, September 13. The latter date will be preceded by a special edition of The Ryman Sidewalk Sessions, a pre-show party outdoors on the PNC Plaza featuring free live music, an outdoor bar, and giveaways from the Ryman Shop. For complete details and ticket information, visit thewarandtreaty.com.

For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as 'Duo/Group of the Year' and 'Emerging Artist of the Year,' as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious 'Best New Artist' nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more. The War And Treaty now take a bold step into a new chapter with their fifth studio album and Atlantic Outpost debut, THE STORY OF MICHAEL AND TANYA.

Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., the characteristically eclectic project exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with stunning collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning titans as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, Wynonna, and Babyface, the latter of whom shares co-writing credits on the new single, 'You Can't Hurt Me Anymore,' alongside Tanya Trotter, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall and Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman.

In addition, The War And Treaty have commemorated THE STORY OF MICHAEL AND TANYA with a series of high-profile TV appearances, including an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings and performances on the BET Awards 2026 and CBS's The Great American Block Party 250, the latter featuring unforgettable renditions of 'Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay' and THE STORY OF MICHAEL AND TANYA standout, 'Litty.' Last month further saw the duo unveil a very special Tiny Desk Concert, streaming now via NPR Music.

September

2 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery

11 – Bristol, TN-VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion †

13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October

2 – Beaver Dam, KY – Stomp and Holler †

7 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center

9 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium

10 – Kohler, WI – Kohler Memorial Theater

13 - Carmel, IN – Payne & Mencias Palladium @ Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts

14 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

16 – Laramie, WY – A&S Auditorium

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

20 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

21 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

23 – Kalispell, MT – McClaren Hall, Wachholz College Center

24 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre

26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

28 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

30 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

31 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

November

1 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

3 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon

4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

5 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

8 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall

13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

15 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

17 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

22 – Gainesville, FL – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

April 2027

9-11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend †

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Luke Rogers



Photo Credit: Luke Rogers

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