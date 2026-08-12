A.J. Fullerton to Release New EP BARETONE via Gitcha Records

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A.J. Fullerton is set to release his new EP BARETONE via Gitcha Records. The project marks the first recorded session between Fullerton and Tim Carman of PARLOR GREENS, tracked live with minimal planning in favor of a spontaneous, in-the-moment feel. Lauren Frihauf contributes backing vocals throughout the release.

BARETONE will be available via Gitcha Records on September 11th.

A.J. Fullerton's new concept EP BARETONE captures the first time he & Tim Carman of Parlor Greens sat down to play together. Tracked with little planning or prep, the session leans into spontaneity and feel over perfection. The core session was tracked live in the room. What comes through is two friends locked in, creating in real time—raw, loose, and fully in the moment. Lauren Frihauf was also brought in the mix to add her captivating backing vocals to these engaging songs.

A.J. Fullerton, a roots-rock luminary hailing from Colorado and now residing in Nashville, has spent the past decade crafting his musical identity as a virtuosic finger-style and slide guitarist, while also earning acclaim as a prolific producer and songwriter.

A.J. Fullerton 2026 Tour Dates

Aug 12 Wed - Maxline Brewing - Fort Collins, CO w/ Jake Friel

Aug 13 Thu - House Concert - Westcliffe, CO w/ Jake Friel

Aug 14 Fri - Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center (Outdoor Summer Concert Series) - Cedaredge, CO

Aug 15 Sat - Colorado Boy Depot - Ridgway, CO w/ Jake Friel

Aug 20 Thu - The Lariat - Buena Vista, CO w/ Jake Friel

Nov 20 Fri - Swallow Hill Music - Denver, CO w/ Jake Friel

[additional dates to be announced]

Fullerton, a finger-style and slide guitarist based in Nashville by way of Colorado, has opened for artists including Robert Cray, Jimmie Vaughan, Samantha Fish, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, Charlie Musselwhite, and Otis Taylor. Three singles from BARETONE, All the Wrong Choices, Change Is Inevitable, and St. June, are currently available on streaming platforms.

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