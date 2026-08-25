TEN Announces First Solo U.S. Tour, Kicking Off in October

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After a decade of artistry, TEN will embark on his first-ever solo U.S. Showcase Tour. The news comes fresh off the heels of his sold-out, three-night residency, TEN:CORE0110, in Thailand, where he solidified his reputation as one of the most electrifying live acts on the stage.

Ahead of the tour, TEN will release his new single, “OUTWEST,” on September 4 at 12:00 AM ET. This track marks the beginning of a bold, independent path, further cementing his status as a unique global force in music.

Fans can look forward to an immersive live experience as TEN brings his musical catalog to the stage. The 14-city U.S. Showcase will tour across the country, kicking off in Seattle and traveling through cities—including Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago—before concluding with a grand finale in New York.

“This tour is a celebration of the last ten years, but it's also about looking forward to everything we're going to create together,” says TEN. “I've been waiting for this moment, and I can't wait to finally connect with my fans in the U.S. and share this new music with you.”

Pre-sale Registration and On-sale Dates:

Artist Presale & VIP Packages: Wednesday, August 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, August 27 at 10 p.m. local time.

Local Presales: Thursday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Public On Sale: Friday, August 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Full details regarding the tour—including specific venue information—will be shared through official channels. Fans are encouraged to follow TEN's social media platforms for the latest updates.

TEN U.S. Showcase Tour Dates

October 17 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

October 18 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

October 21 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

October 23 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

October 24 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

October 26 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

October 28 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

October 29 Dallas, TX Studio at The Bomb Factory

October 31 Minneapolis, MN Uptown Theater

November 1 Chicago, IL Cermak Hall @ Radius

November 3 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

November 6 Baltimore, MD Nevermore Hall

November 8 Boston, M Big Night Live

November 10 New York, NY Terminal 5

About TEN

TEN is a Thai artist best known as a member of WayV, NCT, and SuperM, and as the co-founder of the label ILLIMNT. Renowned for his elite performance skills, musical depth, and striking visual presence, he is now pursuing an independent solo path under ILLIMNT, carving out his own distinct lane in the global music scene.

Multilingual in Thai, English, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, TEN has established himself as a global figure. He currently serves as a global ambassador for Saint Laurent and has graced the covers of leading publications including ELLEMEN Fresh, GQ Thailand, Esquire Singapore, Harper's Bazaar Men, Flaunt, and more.

His discography includes his debut mini album TEN, his second mini album STUNNER, and his Japanese mini album Humanity. The title track “STUNNER” became the most-listened-to song on the Spotify Thailand chart in 2025, earned multiple wins on Korean music programs such as Music Bank, The Show, and Inkigayo Hot Stage, and was named Spotify Thailand's Top Song of the Year in 2025. He also received the Best Choice Award at the 2024 Asia Artist Awards. His accumulated music streams exceed 460 million, with his music videos surpassing 35 million views. Lifetime streams with his groups are over 620 million, with more than 617 total chart entries.

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