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TAEMIN has announced the ticket sale and presale schedule for the North American leg of his 2026–2027 world tour, <LiMiNaL>, presented in partnership with AEG.

Following a highly successful year, TAEMIN made history as the first Korean male solo artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, earning widespread acclaim for his commanding stage presence. He followed this major milestone with a standout appearance at the UK's BST Hyde Park. Building on the momentum of these international festival runs, TAEMIN is now poised to expand his global reach with this arena tour.

The North American leg will span six cities, kicking off in San Jose, followed by stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Grand Prairie, and Chicago, before concluding in Newark.

VIP Information, Ticket Sale & Presale Schedule

FROMM presale is exclusively for active TAEMIN OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP members who completed the required presale registration through FROMM during the designated registration period. Eligible members will use their registered TAEMIN OFFICIAL Membership Code as their presale access code.

VIP and Add-on Packages Benefits Include:

LiMiNaList

Soundcheck Access

Send-off Access

TAEMate

Include Soundcheck Access

Add-on Packages

Two separate add-ons available for everyone to purchase. Ticket is required for add-ons.



LiMiNaL BEYOND Package

An exclusive fan experience including a Group Photo (20 fans per group) with TAEMIN, a Signed Printed Poster and an Exclusive Photocard.

Twenty randomly selected package holders will also receive a Signed Polaroid.

Maximum one Add-On package per concert ticket

LiMiNaL MOMENT Package

Includes a Signed Printed Poster and an Exclusive Photocard.

Ten randomly selected package holders will also receive a Signed Polaroid.

Maximum one Add-On package per concert ticket

Ticketing Schedule

Registration

August 24: FROMM Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

August 26: FROMM Registrations ends at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m ET

Presales

September 1: FROMM Exclusive Presale – TAEMIN Official Membership Presale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time

TAEMIN OFFICIAL Membership Code will serve as your unique Membership Presale access code.

Public On-Sale

September 2: AEG / Venue / Local Presale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time

September 2: All Pre-sales end at 10:00 p.m local time

September 3: Public on sale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time

Tickets will be available through the official ticketing platform designated for each city below:

San Jose, SAP Center: Ticketmaster

Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena: AXS

Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena: AXS

Grand Prairie, Texas Trust CU Theatre: AXS

Chicago, Wintrust Arena: Ticketmaster

Newark, Prudential Center: Ticketmaster

Seoul, KR

September 18 — Jamsil Indoor Stadium

September 19 — Jamsil Indoor Stadium

September 20 — Jamsil Indoor Stadium

North America

October 12 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

October 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

October 16 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

October 19 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust Credit Union Theatre

October 21 — Chicago, IL — Wintrust Arena

October 23 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Latin America

October 28 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey

October 30 — Mexico City, MX — Fray Nano Stadium

November 2 — Santiago, Chile — Movistar Arena

November 6 — Lima, Peru — Arena Monumental

November 8 — São Paulo, Brazil — Vibra

Europe

November 16 — Paris, FR — Adidas Arena

November 18 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

November 20 — Frankfurt, DE — myticket JAHRHUNDERTHALLE FRANKFURT

November 22 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley

November 24 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live

About TAEMIN

South Korean superstar TAEMIN is one of the most respected and influential artists in K-pop. A celebrated solo artist and a member of the iconic group SHINee, he has also made a strong global impact through his activities with SuperM.

He has released music that charted on Billboard, sold millions of albums worldwide, and earned numerous major industry awards. Through his artistry and distinctive performances, TAEMIN has inspired countless contemporary K-pop artists, earning him the title “IDOL'S IDOL.”

Since his debut in 2008, TAEMIN has spent nearly two decades redefining K-pop and pushing the boundaries of the genre through his performances and artistic vision. With acclaimed hits such as “MOVE,” “WANT,” “Advice,” and “Guilty,” he has consistently proven his excellence as both a performer and vocalist. In addition, his 2024 EP ETERNAL topped the iTunes Albums charts in at least 38 countries worldwide, further solidifying his global stature.

TAEMIN has continuously appeared on prestigious stages around the world, ranging from major festivals and award shows to high-profile fashion events. In 2024, he successfully wrapped up Ephemeral Gaze, the largest solo world tour of his career, selling out shows across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, once again demonstrating his powerful global influence. Notably, he successfully held a concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in 2024, followed by a performance at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in January 2026, further cementing his presence as a global artist.

In April 2026, TAEMIN also became the first Korean male solo artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, leaving a lasting impression with his powerful performance. Continuously expanding his own artistic universe, TAEMIN is set to continue his global momentum with the official release of his new single “PERMISSION” in May 2026, a track that was first unveiled during his Coachella performance and drew explosive attention from fans worldwide.

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