TAEMIN Will Embark on Tour in North America, Kicking Off in October
The arena run will stop in San Jose, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Grand Prairie and Chicago before wrapping in Newark.
TAEMIN has announced the ticket sale and presale schedule for the North American leg of his 2026–2027 world tour, <LiMiNaL>, presented in partnership with AEG.
Following a highly successful year, TAEMIN made history as the first Korean male solo artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, earning widespread acclaim for his commanding stage presence. He followed this major milestone with a standout appearance at the UK's BST Hyde Park. Building on the momentum of these international festival runs, TAEMIN is now poised to expand his global reach with this arena tour.
The North American leg will span six cities, kicking off in San Jose, followed by stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Grand Prairie, and Chicago, before concluding in Newark.
VIP Information, Ticket Sale & Presale Schedule
FROMM presale is exclusively for active TAEMIN OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP members who completed the required presale registration through FROMM during the designated registration period. Eligible members will use their registered TAEMIN OFFICIAL Membership Code as their presale access code.
VIP and Add-on Packages Benefits Include:
LiMiNaList
Soundcheck Access
Send-off Access
TAEMate
Include Soundcheck Access
Add-on Packages
Two separate add-ons available for everyone to purchase. Ticket is required for add-ons.
LiMiNaL BEYOND Package
An exclusive fan experience including a Group Photo (20 fans per group) with TAEMIN, a Signed Printed Poster and an Exclusive Photocard.
Twenty randomly selected package holders will also receive a Signed Polaroid.
Maximum one Add-On package per concert ticket
LiMiNaL MOMENT Package
Includes a Signed Printed Poster and an Exclusive Photocard.
Ten randomly selected package holders will also receive a Signed Polaroid.
Maximum one Add-On package per concert ticket
Ticketing Schedule
Registration
August 24: FROMM Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET
August 26: FROMM Registrations ends at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m ET
Presales
September 1: FROMM Exclusive Presale – TAEMIN Official Membership Presale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time
TAEMIN OFFICIAL Membership Code will serve as your unique Membership Presale access code.
Public On-Sale
September 2: AEG / Venue / Local Presale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time
September 2: All Pre-sales end at 10:00 p.m local time
September 3: Public on sale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time
Tickets will be available through the official ticketing platform designated for each city below:
San Jose, SAP Center: Ticketmaster
Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena: AXS
Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena: AXS
Grand Prairie, Texas Trust CU Theatre: AXS
Chicago, Wintrust Arena: Ticketmaster
Newark, Prudential Center: Ticketmaster
Tour Dates
Seoul, KR
September 18 — Jamsil Indoor Stadium
September 19 — Jamsil Indoor Stadium
September 20 — Jamsil Indoor Stadium
North America
October 12 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
October 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
October 16 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
October 19 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust Credit Union Theatre
October 21 — Chicago, IL — Wintrust Arena
October 23 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Latin America
October 28 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey
October 30 — Mexico City, MX — Fray Nano Stadium
November 2 — Santiago, Chile — Movistar Arena
November 6 — Lima, Peru — Arena Monumental
November 8 — São Paulo, Brazil — Vibra
Europe
November 16 — Paris, FR — Adidas Arena
November 18 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall
November 20 — Frankfurt, DE — myticket JAHRHUNDERTHALLE FRANKFURT
November 22 — London, UK — OVO Arena Wembley
November 24 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Live
About TAEMIN
South Korean superstar TAEMIN is one of the most respected and influential artists in K-pop. A celebrated solo artist and a member of the iconic group SHINee, he has also made a strong global impact through his activities with SuperM.
He has released music that charted on Billboard, sold millions of albums worldwide, and earned numerous major industry awards. Through his artistry and distinctive performances, TAEMIN has inspired countless contemporary K-pop artists, earning him the title “IDOL'S IDOL.”
Since his debut in 2008, TAEMIN has spent nearly two decades redefining K-pop and pushing the boundaries of the genre through his performances and artistic vision. With acclaimed hits such as “MOVE,” “WANT,” “Advice,” and “Guilty,” he has consistently proven his excellence as both a performer and vocalist. In addition, his 2024 EP ETERNAL topped the iTunes Albums charts in at least 38 countries worldwide, further solidifying his global stature.
TAEMIN has continuously appeared on prestigious stages around the world, ranging from major festivals and award shows to high-profile fashion events. In 2024, he successfully wrapped up Ephemeral Gaze, the largest solo world tour of his career, selling out shows across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, once again demonstrating his powerful global influence. Notably, he successfully held a concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in 2024, followed by a performance at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in January 2026, further cementing his presence as a global artist.
In April 2026, TAEMIN also became the first Korean male solo artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, leaving a lasting impression with his powerful performance. Continuously expanding his own artistic universe, TAEMIN is set to continue his global momentum with the official release of his new single “PERMISSION” in May 2026, a track that was first unveiled during his Coachella performance and drew explosive attention from fans worldwide.