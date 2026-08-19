Photos: She Rocks Awards Set for Jan. 30, 2027, Names Kiki Wong, Melissa Manchester

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The She Rocks Awards will mark its 15th anniversary with a ceremony on Saturday, January 30, 2027, in Anaheim, California, with NAMM serving as presenting sponsor. The Women's International Music Network (WiMN) has announced the first wave of 2027 honorees.

Photo Credit: Nick Sanos, Doug Hardesty















Leading the first wave of honorees are GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester; guitarist Kiki Wong of The Smashing Pumpkins; and acclaimed singer-songwriter and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund founding artist Victoria Williams. GRAMMY-nominated powerhouse guitarist and singer-songwriter Samantha Fish returns as co-host for the milestone celebration. Additional honorees, performers and special guests will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets are on sale now at SheRocksAwards.com.

Melissa Manchester is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter whose five-decade career includes enduring hits such as 'Midnight Blue,' 'Don't Cry Out Loud' and 'You Should Hear How She Talks About You.' A celebrated recording artist, songwriter, performer and actress, Manchester's unmistakable voice and musical versatility have connected with audiences across generations. Her recent stage work includes an Elliot Norton Award-winning turn as Mrs. Brice in the national tour of Funny Girl, followed by a starring role as Ma Cagney in the new musical Cagney.

Kiki Wong is a guitarist and content creator and guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins. A dynamic multi-instrumentalist, she has performed alongside Taylor Swift, Usher, Bebe Rexha and Lindsey Stirling, toured internationally, and built a following of more than 2.4 million with her high-energy guitar performances and metal covers. Wong has become an influential voice for a new generation of guitar players.

Victoria Williams is an acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her singular voice and deeply personal songwriting. After her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, she became the inspiration and founding artist behind the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which has since provided critical financial assistance to thousands of musicians and music industry professionals facing illness, disability and other hardships.

GRAMMY-nominated guitarist, singer, and songwriter Samantha Fish is a Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee and multiple Blues Music Award winner whose music draws from blues, rock, soul, and roots. With a string of critically acclaimed releases, including multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard Blues chart, Fish has built an international audience through extensive worldwide touring, sharing stages with The Rolling Stones and Slash and performing at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival. Her latest release, Paper Doll Live, captures the immediacy and intensity of her live performances. Fish was honored with a She Rocks award in 2025 and returns as co-host in 2027.

'For 15 years, the She Rocks Awards has had the privilege of celebrating extraordinary women who have changed the music industry through their talent, leadership, innovation and determination,' said Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the Women's International Music Network and co-producer of the She Rocks Awards. 'Reaching our 15th anniversary is an incredible milestone, and this first group of honorees reflects exactly what She Rocks is all about—women whose creativity, influence and commitment have made a lasting impact. We can't wait to celebrate with our community in January.'

Since its launch in 2012, the She Rocks Awards has grown into one of the premier events celebrating women in music, bringing together artists, industry professionals, fans and media for an inspiring evening of live performances, heartfelt speeches, special appearances, networking and more.

Over the past 15 years, the She Rocks Awards has honored more than 170 role models across every facet of the music and audio industries. Past honorees include Melissa Etheridge, Gloria Gaynor, Pat Benatar, The Bangles, Chaka Khan, Sheila E., The Go-Go's, Linda Perry, Ronnie Spector, Lita Ford, Esperanza Spalding, Shirley Manson, Amy Lee, Lzzy Hale, Suzi Quatro, The B-52s, Colbie Caillat, Nita Strauss, Tal Wilkenfeld and many more.

The 15th annual She Rocks Awards will take place Saturday, January 30, 2027, in Anaheim, California, during the NAMM Show. The event is open to the public, and tickets are on sale now.

The 2027 She Rocks Awards is supported by a group of music industry partners, including presenting sponsor NAMM, along with Positive Grid, PRS Guitars, beyerdynamic, Breedlove, Freeman, Martin Guitar, Hudson Audio, Sennheiser, Sweetwater, Shure, 108 Rock Star Guitars, Gibson, Bloom Studios, The Hollywood Times, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for companies and organizations that want to support the event and the mission of the Women's International Music Network.

For tickets and additional information, visit SheRocksAwards.com.

About the Women's International Music Network (WiMN)

Founded in 2012, the Women's International Music Network (WiMN) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects, supports and celebrates women across all facets of the music and audio industries. Through education, professional development, mentorship, networking, live events and its flagship She Rocks Awards, the WiMN creates opportunities for women to advance their careers, build meaningful connections and be recognized for their contributions to the industry.

The WiMN produces programs and events throughout the year, including the She Rocks Awards, She Rocks Showcase series, educational panels, workshops and other initiatives designed to support women at every stage of their careers.

For more information, visit TheWiMN.com.



Photo Credit: Nick Sanos, Doug Hardesty

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