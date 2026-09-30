Photos: Roskilde Festival 2027 Announces First Wave With TAME IMPALA, Caroline Polachek

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Roskilde Festival, Denmark's major independent, non-profit festival, has revealed the first 18 acts for its 2027 edition. Spanning genres, generations and musical expressions, the announcement includes Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves, Caroline Polachek, Ezra Collective, Suki Waterhouse, Lambrini Girls, Patti Smith Quartet and Underscores. Tickets are now on sale for the festival, which takes place from 26 June to 3 July 2027, just outside Copenhagen.

Almost 200 acts will eventually make up the music programme at the 55th edition of Roskilde Festival, Northern Europe's largest festival, which will welcome 130,000 participants, including 27,000 volunteers.

Today, the festival reveals the first glimpse of a diverse programme featuring major icons, powerful voices and distinctive new artists.

A sun-drenched, otherworldly trip awaits when sonic visionary Tame Impala takes the iconic Orange Stage with a concert that will be one of only a few European festival shows in 2027. For two decades, the project has captivated listeners with its soaring sonic ambitions, moving between psychedelic soundscapes, alternative rock, euphoric pop and elements of rave culture.

'Roskilde Festival is a vibrant mix of sounds and expressions that both reflects the time we live in and offers a glimpse of what lies ahead. With this first announcement, we are outlining the programme with 18 acts representing vastly different sounds and tendencies. There is pop, hyperpop, rock, metal, punk, hip-hop and jazz, and both compelling new voices and major names such as Tame Impala, who are playing only a handful of European festivals this summer,' says Thomas Sønderby Jepsen, Head of Music at Roskilde Festival.

Powerful voices reaching beyond the stage

Meanwhile, many of the artists announced today share a commitment to using the platform they have built through their music to push for a more just world.

Among them is Caroline Polachek, one of contemporary pop's most unique stars, who will bring her experimental and captivating universe to Roskilde Festival next year. One of the areas where she has also made her voice heard is in the debate on gender and representation in the music industry.

It is a social engagement she shares with rock icon Patti Smith, who will perform with Patti Smith Quartet, carrying with her more than 50 years of rock history, poetry and revolutionary spirit.

And award-winning country artist Kacey Musgraves, who has established herself as an important voice in country and americana by consistently challenging the genre's conventions, while also advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

'Patti Smith has always been a powerful artistic and activist voice, while Caroline Polachek and Kacey Musgraves are striking examples of artists carrying that tradition forward by actively using their music and the attention surrounding it to make a difference. As an independent, non-profit festival, supporting and highlighting voices like these is important to us – particularly at a time when artistic freedom unfortunately cannot be taken for granted,' says Thomas Sønderby Jepsen.

Celebration, community and cutting-edge sounds

Celebration and community are at the heart of the genre-defying jazz group Ezra Collective, whose music blends jazz, soul, afrobeat and Cuban rhythms. The line-up also features New York band Nu Jazz, who fuse jazz with drum'n'bass, noise and electronic music.

There is also plenty of celebration in store when electronic duo G Jones B2B Eprom take the stage, while Norwegian hip-hop duo Karpe will play at Roskilde Festival 2027 as part of their final-ever tour.

Festival participants can also look forward to Underscores, one of hyperpop's most distinctive DIY artists. In her innovative productions, she combines electronic and computer-generated sounds with a strong sense of human authenticity, creating a sound she has described as 'the sound of the future'.

The first announcement also includes plenty of metal and punk with Neurosis, Konvent, Drain and Lambrini Girls among the acts confirmed.

Tickets are now on sale

Roskilde Festival takes place from 26 June to 3 July 2027.

The festival is easily accessible from the Danish capital, with direct train connections and a station at the festival site making the journey from central Copenhagen to Roskilde Festival straightforward and taking less than 30 minutes.

With today's announcement, ticket sales have also opened.

A full festival ticket for the entire week costs €355, including fees, while a one-day ticket costs €205, including fees. Two-day tickets, which allow festival participants to combine two of the final four festival days on the same ticket, €300, including fees.

Tickets can be purchased through Roskilde Festival's ticketing partner Tickster. Get your tickets here.

Acts announced for Roskilde Festival 2027

Tame Impala (AU)

Caroline Polachek (US)

Kacey Musgraves (US)

Emma Sehested Høeg (DK)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Karpe (NO)

Kundo (DK)

Lambrini Girls (UK)

Neurosis (US)

Patti Smith Quartet (US)

Suki Waterhouse (UK)

Underscores (US)

454 (US)

Drain (US)

G Jones B2B Eprom (US)

James K (US)

Konvent (DK)

Nu Jazz (US)

Since 1971, Roskilde Festival has brought generations of young people together through music, art and community. The festival is organised by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society and created by 27,000 volunteers. All profits are donated to humanitarian, non-profit and cultural work, especially benefiting children and young people. Over the years, Roskilde Festival has generated approximately DKK 476 million (€63.7 million) for charitable distribution.

























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