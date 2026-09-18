Inner Wave Release SEE YOU WHEN I GET BACK Deluxe LP

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LA-based Latin indie band Inner Wave has released the deluxe version of their most recent album SEE YOU WHEN I GET BACK. The deluxe album features six new tracks that were recorded during the same sessions as SEE YOU WHEN I GET BACK.

The band is taking these new songs on the road with them as they hit their next chapter of the SEE YOU WHEN I GET BACK LATAM tour. The LATAM tour started on Sept. 17 at Foro Indierocks! in Mexico City, and will have stops in Guadalajara at C3 Stage on Sept. 19 and in Tijuana at Marko Disko on Sept. 22.

After that tour run, the band will head back to the U.S. for a California and Arizona run-only tour. The tour will start on October 26 in San Francisco at Psyched Fest and will then continue on through Napa at Napa Music Hall Ballroom on October 28, two unique nights in Pomona at The Glass House on October 30th for a special Day of the Dead show, and a special Halloween show on the 31st, following by a stop at Pappy + Harriets in Pioneertown on November 4th, then concluding in Ventura on November 5th at Ventura Music Hall. More information can be found here.

Volume 1

MADRE

SWEET

CHILD

PUSH

PULL

BIG FOOT

FAR AWAY

IF YOU LIKE

ONLY FOR YOUR EYES

WOLFIE

SAME IF THE CHANGE

HIGHWAYS

ALL OF THE THINGS

Volume 2

i heard it in a dream

consider it

starfox

ginger

on the spot

pretty

Tour Dates 2026

Sept. 17 | Mexico City, CDMX | Foro Indierocks!

Sept. 19 | Guadalajara, Jal. | C3 Stage

Sept. 22 | Tijuana, Mexico | Marko Disko

Oct. 26 | San Francisco, CA | Psyched Fest - Great American Music Hall

Oct. 28 | Napa, CA | Napa Music Hall Ballroom

Oct. 29 | Fresno, CA | Star Palace Ballroom

Oct. 30 | Pomona, CA | The Glass House

Oct. 31 | Pomona, CA | The Glass House

Nov. 2 | Flagstaff, AZ | Orpheum Theater

Nov. 3 | Tucson, AZ | La Rosa

Nov. 4 | Pioneertown, CA | Pappy + Harriet's

Nov. 5 | Ventura, CA | Ventura Music Hall

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