Jordan Joy to Release New EP LED MOON

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Jordan Joy is releasing a new EP, LED MOON, on October 2nd. Described as a five-track journey through love, change, and finding your place, the EP follows the journey of falling in love with a place, becoming consumed by it, realizing it has changed, and ultimately imagining what it means to leave.

Reflecting that tension through a blend of dream-pop, indie rock, and late-night synth music, the EP balances softness with a slow-burning intensity. Drawing inspiration from LCD Soundsystem and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as well as nights spent moving through Brooklyn and days spent reading Frank O'Hara, LED Moon captures the distinct cultural and emotional landscape of a young life in New York.

LED Moon also features collaborations from musicians and producers, including Grammy-winning Catherine Marks, known for her work with Wolf Alice, boygenius, and The Killers; Jackson Phillips of Day Wave; Cameron Avery of Tame Impala; and Elijah Hewson of Inhaler.

2026 has been a defining year for Joy, as she continues to establish herself as one of the emerging voices in the indie space. Throughout the year, she has released three singles, 'Indigo Girl,' 'Don't Kill the Vibe,' and 'LED Moon' offering a glimpse into the evolving sonic world of her new EP, LED Moon. Looking ahead, Jordan will continue her momentum with a performance at The Great Escape Festival on November 12 in Brighton, England. For tickets and more information, please visit www.jordan-joy.com.

Tracklist

LED Moon

One on One

Don't Kill the Vibe

Indigo Girl

LED Moon (Slower)

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