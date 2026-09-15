Photos: Onoleigh Releases Official Music Video for 'Nothing At All'
The track, written by Onoleigh, Emile Ghantous, Josh Goode and Sam SZND, marks the last single before the seven-track EP's release.
Rising singer/songwriter Onoleigh has unveiled the official music video for her reflective new track, 'Nothing At All.' Written by Onoleigh, alongside Emile Ghantous, Josh Goode and Sam SZND, 'Nothing At All' finds the powerhouse vocalist looking back on the highs, lows and lessons that come with moving forward. From meeting her 'blues' at a crossroads to reading signs from the universe, the song embraces life's contradictions – even when those signs point one way and everything suddenly takes an unexpected turn. Directed by Oceanna Colgan, the video blends vintage-inspired visuals with an effortlessly timeless aesthetic that feels both nostalgic and distinctly Onoleigh.
Photo Credit: Oceanna Colgan
Photo Credit: Oceanna Colgan
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