Onoleigh to Release LOVE BOMB EP, Shares Final Preview Track

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Rising singer/songwriter Onoleigh is turning a transformative season of growth into her most personal project to date with her forthcoming Love Bomb EP, arriving October 9. A deeply personal, seven-track collection shaped by Onoleigh's journey of self-discovery, Love Bomb EP reflects on what happens when loving someone else slowly becomes losing yourself – and what it takes to find your way back. The project traces the full arc of a relationship, from the rush of falling in love to the compromises, self-doubt and people-pleasing that can quietly chip away at your sense of self. Rather than dwelling in the heartbreak, Love Bomb EP looks back with the clarity that comes from having already grown through it.

'This EP reflects so much growth for me, both personally and creatively. These songs came out of a season where I had to be honest with myself about what I wanted, what I needed and what I was willing to accept. There can be a lot of pain in seeing something for what it truly is, but there's also freedom in that clarity because you know how to move forward,' shares Onoleigh. 'The Love Bomb EP has become a time capsule of finding my way back to myself, knowing my worth and understanding what I deserve. I hope when people listen, they feel empowered to step forward with a clearer sense of who they are and where they want to go, just as I have.'

That evolution is reflected throughout Onoleigh's recent releases, which are featured on Love Bomb EP and each capture a different step in her journey. 'Copy & Paste' turns dating déjà vu into a sharp, self-aware reflection on repeating familiar patterns, while 'Waited Too Long' transforms heartbreak into a powerful declaration of strength and choosing herself. 'Losing Me In You' takes that journey inward, exploring the gradual ways self-doubt and people-pleasing can lead to losing pieces of yourself. On Friday (8/28), Onoleigh unveils the project's final preview with 'Nothing At All.'

Love Bomb EP Track List

1. 'Copy & Paste' | Written by Onoleigh, Sam SZND, Stone Aielli

2. 'Waited Too Long' | Written by Onoleigh, Lukas Bracewell, Savannah Walters, Parker Mathews, Max Gall

3. 'Nothing At All' | Written by Onoleigh, Sam SZND, Emile Ghantous, Josh Goode

4. 'Losing Me In You' | Written by Onoleigh, JP Burr, Parker Mathews

5. 'Never Beg A Man' | Written by Onoleigh, Sam SZND, Emile Ghantous, Leslie Johnson

6. 'Call Me Crazy' | Written by Onoleigh, Mac McKee, Parker Mathews

7. 'Love Bomb' | Written by Onoleigh, Parker Mathews

Produced by Paul Moak & ANTi

The Mahomet, Illinois native released her debut EP, FIRST RODEO, last year, which has surpassed one million streams – marking a defining breakthrough for the independent artist. Co-writing all five tracks, Onoleigh showcased 'bold, emotionally charged' (All Country News) lyrics through 'powerhouse vocals and vivid storytelling' (Tennessee Star), delivered with 'remarkable force and confidence' (MusicRow). She carried that momentum onto the stage, sharing bills with artists like KT Tunstall, Smokey Robinson and John Oates, among others. On Saturday (8/29), Onoleigh returns to her hometown to open for Craig Morgan at the 2026 Mahomet Music Festival.

Rooted in authenticity and driven by purpose, her work extends far beyond the stage. A graduate of the University of Missouri with a degree in social work, Onoleigh's instinct to connect with people is woven into everything she does. That resolve comes to life through OVATION, the Nashville-based live music series she founded to spotlight original artists while partnering with nonprofits and community-driven causes – creating space for music to give back.

Photo Credit: Oceanna Colgan



Photo Credit: Oceanna Colgan

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