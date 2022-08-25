Photos: Olivia Rodrigo Joins Billy Joel Onstage at Madison Square Garden

Last night, Grammy Award-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo joined Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden in a surprise appearance. Check out photos from the performance below!

Billy and Olivia first sang Olivia's hit song, "Deja Vu," where she famously name drops Billy and his iconic song, "Uptown Girl." After "Deja Vu," the duo sang "Uptown Girl" together.

Last night's show was the 82nd monthly show as part of Billy's record-breaking residency which began in January 2014 with him playing one show every month at The Garden. This was Billy's 128th lifetime show at MSG.

Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez