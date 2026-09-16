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Photos: OLD 97'S Albums Return on Color Vinyl for First Time

Drag It Up, Blame It on Gravity, The Grand Theatre Volume One and The Grand Theatre Volume Two make their vinyl debut.

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Photos: OLD 97'S Albums Return on Color Vinyl for First Time

Four long-out-of-print OLD 97'S albums are returning to vinyl, pressed on color vinyl for the first time. Spanning a run from 2004 to 2011, Drag It Up, Blame It on Gravity, The Grand Theatre Volume One and The Grand Theatre Volume Two return on November 27 as limited-edition pressings.

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Drag It Up (Deluxe Edition) will be pressed on Moonlight Blue Marble Vinyl. Originally released in 2004, Drag It Up returns to vinyl for the first time since 2012, with four bonus live tracks.

Blame It on Gravity will be pressed on Sunflower Yellow Vinyl. The band's acclaimed 2008 album has been out of print on vinyl since its original pressing and now returns for its first-ever color edition.

The Grand Theatre Volume One will be pressed on Whisky Marble Vinyl. The first half of the band's ambitious Grand Theatre sessions returns to vinyl for the first time in more than a decade.

The Grand Theatre Volume Two will be pressed on limited-edition Smoke Vinyl. The companion to Volume One returns featuring its alternate pink-and-black cover and its first-ever color pressing.

Pre-orders for all four titles are available now via New West Records.

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