River Shook Releases 'Country Angel' Music Video From Self-Titled Debut Album

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River Shook has released a music video for 'Country Angel,' a track from the artist's self-titled debut album, out now. The video intercuts footage of Shook and their band performing the song with scenes depicting young love, reflecting the track's themes of freedom, shared experience, and the passage of time. Shook is set to headline a tour beginning in September at AmericanaFest and to open for Old 97's in July and August.

In 'Country Angel,' a narrator immerses herself in the feelings of young love and freedom, while her old-soul sensibility tugs gently with a reminder that this night, this feeling, this person, they're all already slipping through her fingers. 'You can't tie a feeling down' Shook's haunting voice soars in the chorus, delivering twin doses of joy and sorrow. That dichotomy is deeply reflected in the music video.

'With 'Country Angel,' I choose young love as a symbol to illuminate deeper, universal themes,' explains Shook. 'Two southern girls going for a starry night joyride becomes a story about shared experience, self-discovery, the passing of time, and the inevitability of change. It's about becoming a person transcendent enough to hold joy and grief simultaneously, rather than repressing one feeling or the other. 'Country Angel' is an absolute anthem for personal freedom.'

In the spring of 2025, River Shook was getting through the remaining Sarah Shook & the Disarmers' tours. The beloved country rock band's decade-long run was set to come to a close that summer, but Shook was mentally miles ahead already, dreaming up a new future as a solo artist. Despite a powerful armory of brand new songs, Shook's demos yielded no bites from labels. Frustrated with the slow-turning gears of the music industry, Shook pitched an unconventional idea to their lead guitarist and partner, Blake Tallent — they would make the entire record themselves on a shoe-string budget, and sort out a label deal down the line.

The Disarmers played their final show at the end of June 2025. On the first day of July, Shook and Tallent dug deep into their small home studio, and got to work. The songs felt light years ahead of Shook's past writing. 'I've talked a lot about evolving as an artist, about personal growth as a tool to avoid stagnation or hitting a plateau,' explains Shook. 'The finality of the Disarmers disbanding felt like a weight had been lifted, like I was seeing my life with perfect vision for the first time. Evolution wasn't enough for what I wanted to achieve with this record, I had to die. I had to completely kill my old self, and all inhibiting beliefs about myself, my potential as an artist, and my limits as a creator.'

Shook will kick off a Fall headline tour September 17th at AmericanaFest, with an official showcase that night at the Basement. Prior to the Fall dates, Shook will open for Old 97's in July and August before starting a run in the second half of August.

River Shook 2026 Tour Dates

Jul 24 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

Jul 26 - Teton Village, WY - Concerts on the Commons *

Jul 28 - Kalispell, MT - O'Shaughnessy Outdoor Amphitheater *

Jul 29 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Boise *

Jul 30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane *

Jul 31 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

Aug 1 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *

Aug 2 - South Lake Tahoe, CA - The Hangar On Lake Tahoe *

Aug 4 - Napa, CA - Napa Music Hall *

Aug 5 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

Aug 6 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater *

Aug 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Theater *

Aug 8 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

Aug 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom *

Aug 18 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

Aug 19 - Elkton, MD - Elkton Music Hall

Aug 20 - Lowell, MA - Taffeta Music Hall

Aug 21 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

Aug 22 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church

Aug 23 - Providence, RI - The Met

Aug 25 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

Aug 26 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

Aug 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

Aug 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

Aug 29 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview

Sept 17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement (AmericanaFest)

Sept 19 - Glasgow, KY - The Grove

Sept 22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

Sept 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

Sept 24 - New York, NY - Bleecker Ball

Sept 25 - Rochester, NY - Abilene Bar & Lounge

Sept 26 - Troy, NY - Hangar on Hudson

Sept 27 - York, PA - Kable House

*supporting Old 97's

Photo Credit: Jillian Clark



Photo Credit: Jillian Clark

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