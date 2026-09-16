Photos: Mike Dillon Shares 'Gibby Plays Possum' Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mike Dillon has shared the third single, 'Gibby Plays Possum,' from his forthcoming album, Mike & Beignet Go To The Zoo, due October 2 on RPF Records/Royal Potato Family.











Mike explains: ''Gibby Plays Possum' was the one of the last songs to be recorded for the album. It's an instrumental Cumbia that was composed after an afternoon playing Moog. At first I didn't think it fit this record, but once my producer Chad Meise recorded me playing a Brazilian drum called the Cuica (Portuguese for Possum), I fell back in love with the track and knew it had to be on the record. Chad and I share a love for all music Captain Beefheart and Butthole Surfers! I asked him to make the talking coffee can sound like Gibby Haynes freaking out in 1989. An evil chuckle emitted from the recordings console once the diabolical delays were added. Chad said, 'call the song Gibby Plays Possum.''

Mike & Beignet Go To The Zoo is the third in a series of vibraphone and percussion focused records, following Functioning Broke and Rosewood, on which Dillon incorporates electric vibraphone, marimba, xylophone, MalletKat, tubular bells, orchestral bells, timpani, congas, timbales, bongos, tabla, cuica, traditional drum set, drum machine programming and synthesizers.

He's joined on the recording by Brian Haas, Earl Harvin, Dan Oestreicher and Ginny Mac, Nathan Lambertson and Calvin Arsenia.

The music was conceived as the soundtrack for an imaginary trip to the zoo with his late dog Beignet in which all of the animals represent friends, mentors and influences, many of whom have passed on.

The album's first and second singles, 'Puma and the Spider Monkey' and 'Honey the Peregrine,' were previously released.

In addition to his solo career, Dillon is the music director for Rickie Lee Jones, a longtime collaborator of Les Claypool, and a member of Nolatet. He has appeared as a band member or special guest on hundreds of albums and tours, including those by Garage A Trois, Clutch, Ani DiFranco, Galactic, Ten Hands and Brave Combo among others.

Mike Dillon - Mike & Beignet Go to the Zoo is out October 2 via RPF Records/Royal Potato Family on translucent red, 180-gram red vinyl and digital formats. Available to pre-save/pre-order at orcd.co/mikeandbeignetgotothezoo.

Tracklist

1. Honey the Peregrine

2. Ellis the Penguin

3. Skippy the Giraffe

4. Hollise the Meerkat

5. Gorilla and Zebra Party

6. Puma and the Spider Monkey

7. Ronald the Rhino

8. Gibby Plays Possum

9. Beignet and the White Peacock

10. Lola the Orangutan

11. Beignet Greets the Owl

Tour Dates

9/19 - Tulsa, OK - The LowDown (w/ Nolatet)

9/22 - Kansas City, MO - Greenwood Social Hall

9/23 - St. Louis, MO - Pops Blue Moon

9/24 - Prairie Grove, AR - Old Friends Reunion 2026

9/25 - Denton, TX - Dan's Silverleaf

9/27 - New Orleans, LA - The Broadside

9/29 - Austin, TX - Sahara Lounge

10/16 - New Orleans, LA - Snug Harbor (w/ Nolatet)

10/17 - Bay St. Louis, LA - Bay St. Louis Little Theater (w/ Nolatet)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 08 Hrs 03 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link