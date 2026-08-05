ELECTRICLARRYLAND 30th Anniversary Edition to Arrive via Capitol Record Club

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Capitol Record Club is set to release a newly remastered 2LP 45 RPM edition of BUTTHOLE SURFERS' ELECTRICLARRYLAND to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1996 album. The collector's edition, mastered for vinyl by Levi Seitz, will arrive on blue-and-yellow vinyl and includes four rare recordings tied to the album's era, making it the most comprehensive vinyl edition of the title to date. The release is limited to 3,000 individually numbered copies and includes a 22-inch by 33-inch poster.

Available August 28, this exclusive Capitol Record Club edition presents Electriclarryland as a newly remastered 2LP 45 RPM set, mastered for vinyl by Levi Seitz, giving the album's explosive dynamics, dense sonic textures, and production greater depth and clarity. The album is now available for pre-order.

Released in the summer of 1996, Electriclarryland introduced a broader audience to the Butthole Surfers' singular universe while refusing to compromise its gloriously unhinged identity. Anchored by the unlikely alternative radio smash 'Pepper,' the album remains one of the defining alternative albums of the 1990s and a testament to the fearless creativity that made the band one of underground music's most influential acts.

The expanded 30th-anniversary edition gathers four rare recordings from the Electriclarryland era. Included are 'Hybrid,' originally released as a non-album track on international editions of the 'Pepper' single; soundtrack contributions 'Pottery' and 'Whatever (I Had a Dream)'; and the previously unreleased 'Valuable Charcoal,' making this the most comprehensive vinyl edition of the album to date.

Pressed on striking blue-and-yellow vinyl, the Capitol Record Club edition is strictly limited to 3,000 individually numbered copies, available exclusively through Capitol Record Club, and includes a collectible 22' x 33' poster.

Inspired by Capitol's original Record Club, which introduced music fans to landmark albums throughout the late 1950s and '60s, the new Capitol Record Club carries that spirit forward with a modern approach, offering thoughtfully curated, newly packaged, individually numbered, limited-edition releases with no subscription required.

Digging deep into the Capitol Records archives, Capitol Record Club reintroduces iconic albums as collectible, limited-edition pressings, featuring exclusive colorway vinyl and individually numbered jackets. Launched with Sparklehorse's Good Morning Spider, the series is designed to introduce a new generation of listeners and collectors to culturally significant recordings through premium editions that celebrate the artistry, history, and enduring influence of Capitol's legendary catalog.

The ELECTRICLARRYLAND edition marks the second release in the relaunched Capitol Record Club series, which began with SPARKLEHORSE's Good Morning Spider. Additional titles planned for the series include a CROWDED HOUSE 40th anniversary release, DIGABLE PLANETS' Blowout Comb, and LUSCIOUS JACKSON's Fever In, Fever Out.

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