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Elizabeth Bougerol, vocalist and creative force behind The Hot Sardines, will release her self-titled solo debut album on October 16 on Just Lucky Records.

'I've made a lot of music, but I don't think I've ever made anything this cinematic,' says Bougerol, who has long played the role of cultural historian in the Sardines. 'Every song here starts with a mood and a story, a scene I could see before I could hear it. If the Hot Sardines bring the party, I hope this record is what you put on afterward, when the night is quiet and you want to stay inside the feeling a little longer.'

The first single is Elizabeth's take on 'The Moon Is Made of Gold,' a song she continues to sing so many times to her toddler. It was originally recorded by Rickie Lee Jones, and written for her by Jones' father, Richard Jones.

For the record, Bougerol wrote new lyrics to the beloved Duke Ellington instrumental, 'Creole Love Call,' and interpreted two by Cole Porter, 'the only man who's ever truly understood me,' she says, only half-jokingly. On Danny Barker's 'Save the Bones for Henry Jones' she swaps vocals with pianist Matt Ray (the signature recording is a duet between Johnny Mercer and Nat King Cole). Throughout the album, the Dulcetones sing three-part harmony. 'They're one of my favorite things about New York,' she adds. 'Old-school and modern at once, like the Mills Brothers ended up at your favorite dive bar and just never left.' Arranger and Emmy winner J. Walter Hawkes took her ideas and built worlds around them, the soundtrack to an imaginary movie. And there's one original, an autobiographical tune about betting big on life, that's probably the truest thing on the album.

'The Sardines are still my first baby. They aren't going anywhere,' says Bougerol. 'This is an expansion, not an exit. I can't wait to see where these ten songs end up.'

Tracklist

When My Sugar Walks Down the Street (Gene Austin, Jimmy McHugh, Irving Mills)

The Moon Is Made of Gold (Richard 'Loris' Jones)

It's All Right with Me (Victor Yung, Ned Washington, Joe Young)

Life Is Big (Elizabeth Bougerol)

Creole Love Call (Duke Ellington, Bubber Miley, Rudy Jackson)

You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz, Howard Dietz)

Could 'ja? (Carl Fischer, Bill Carey)

So in Love (Cole Porter)

Save the Bones for Henry Jones (Danny Barker, Michael Goldsen)

Tour Dates

Oct 16 Pawling, NY Pawling Concert Series

Nov 12 New York, NY Joe's Pub (two shows)

Feb 19 Richardson, TX Eisemann Center for Performing Arts

Feb 25 Toronto, CAN Koerner Hall

Who's Who

Elizabeth Bougerol - vocals

J. Walter Hawkes - MD/arranger, trombone, baritone ukulele, background vocals

Matt Ray - piano, Hammond B3 organ, background vocals

Todd Londagin - trombone, background vocals

Jen Hodge - bass

David Berger - drums

Paul Brandenburg – trumpet

Arrangements by J. Walter Hawkes with Elizabeth Bougerol

Produced by Elizabeth Bougerol

Recorded at GB's Juke Joint, Long Island City, Queens, NYC

Engineered by Owen Mulholland, NYC

Session prepped by Matt Ray

Mixed by Teddy Tuthill, LA

Mastered by David Darlington, Bass Hit Recording, NYC

Photo Credit: S Jones



Photo Credit: S Jones

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