GATTA MORTA: Buzz Osborne, JD Pinkus, Coady Willis & Clinton Jacob Team Up

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A new musical project called GATTA MORTA has been announced, bringing together musicians Buzz Osborne, JD Pinkus, Coady Willis and Clinton Jacob, according to a release from Speakeasy PR.

Buzz Osborne didn't need another band. JD Pinkus didn't need another band. Coady Willis didn't need another band. Together with Clinton Jacob, they started one anyway. Meet Gatta Morta.

The quartet makes its debut today with Burn Witch Burn, a four-song EP, available now via Amphetamine Reptile Records (https://www.shoxop.com/). A visualizer for 'Black Hall' accompanies the release, with the digital single available via Ipecac Recordings (https://gattamorta.lnk.to/blackhall).

'It's always a good time for the world to embrace a new heavy/weird band,' Osborne says. 'I had the idea for Gatta Morta while touring last fall. I realized I needed to start a band with these three. Seemed like a no brainer. Solidly weird rock music that needs to happen.'

Butthole Surfers bassist Pinkus agrees: 'It's been way too long since I got to write a heavy album from scratch with such high caliber players with such complimentary styles… and we're just cat scratching the surface of what we got goin' on!'

Rounding out Gatta Morta is Clinton Jacob, the creative force behind Chicago's weirdo, pop-noise rock duo Mr. Phylzzz. 'I just had this feeling that one day we would work together. I became friends with Buzz over the past few years doing shows together and having him play guitar on a Mr. Phylzzz song. When I was asked to be a part of Gatta Morta, I was speechless, but I was 100% ready for it.'

Burn Witch Burn lurches between thick, riff-driven heaviness and warped, psychedelic passages, with Osborne, Pinkus, Willis, and Jacob creating music that's simultaneously reminiscent of their previous work and entirely new.

'Black Hall' visualizer; 'Black Hall' single on Ipecac Recordings

Burn Witch Burn EP cover featuring artwork by Haze XXL (EP on Amphetamine Reptile)

Tracklist

1. Taco Bellboy

2. Victims of the Universe

3. Black Hall

Photo Credit: Keturah Bishop



Photo Credit: Keturah Bishop

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