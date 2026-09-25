Photos: Max McNown Releases Third Studio Album LEAVE ON A LIGHT

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Rising country-folk star Max McNown released his third studio album, Leave On A Light, on Fugitive Recordings. The deeply personal record channels the whirlwind of the singer-songwriter's breakout success and pays homage to his wife, family, and the values that anchor him. Also released is the performance video for the cinematic focus track 'Slow Down, Slow Down.'

Speaking on 'Slow Down, Slow Down,' McNown says, 'In this business, life has felt fast-paced, rarely ever providing a chance to slow down, stop, and smell the roses I'm walking past. I tried to draw from the overwhelming burnout I was feeling, and my desperate desire to spend time in restfulness with those I love most. I know I'm not alone in the stressful cycle that often develops within most professions; At the end of the day, I hope this song serves as a mirror for those who hear it, sparking internal reflection and most importantly, a greater appreciation for the smaller blessings in life.'

Amid an explosive ascent that solidified McNown's status as one of his generation's most compelling singer-songwriters, the 25-year-old Oregonian came to a deeper conviction in music's power to honor what – and who – matters most. Meditating on the extraordinary momentum, McNown recently appeared on ABC News Live to discuss the new album and reflect on recent milestones, including collaborating with global DJ Kygo on the summer smash 'Take Me Back,' making his Stagecoach debut, selling out back-to-back nights at the Ryman, plus performing alongside major artists like Noah Kahan and Parker McCollum. He also sat down with Women's Wear Daily for an interview and photo shoot, plus stopped for street interviews with viral social segments What Do You Do For A Living? and Confidence Heist.

Leave On A Light ultimately finds McNown more grounded than ever in his artistic vision, arriving as the fullest expression yet of his singular songwriting voice. Centered on his exquisitely detailed form of indie folk and country soul, the 17-track LP both broadens his sound and further reinforces his lyric-first ethos. In bringing Leave On A Light to life, McNown worked closely with longtime collaborator and producer Jamie Kenney at the famed Blackbird Studio in Nashville, and widened his creative circle to include co-writers like Julian Bunetta (Gracie Abrams, Kelsea Ballerini) and A-list musicians like guitarist Charlie Worsham (Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson).

'In a way, most of the songs on this album are love songs,' says McNown. 'They're a tribute to my wife and my family, the people who care about who I am outside of music and give me a place of peace and unconditional love to come home to.'

Matching its emotional breadth with an equally expansive sound, the soul-stirring album often unfolds in unpredictable textures and moods.

A gloriously defiant reframing of success and ambition, 'Famous To You' takes on an anthemic intensity as McNown states his greatest aspiration in its hard-driving chorus ('Someday I wanna be a household name / As long as it's the one you take'). And on 'Selah's Song,' he offers up an adoring serenade to his little sister, threading his lyrics with wistful reminiscence and poetic self-reflection. 'For most of my life, I didn't feel like I was an older brother my sister could look up to,' he shares. 'It wasn't until my wedding day that I realized how much I'd grown, and how I'd finally become that person for Selah.'

Seamlessly blending iconic '80s pop elements with folk-inspired production, 'Comets' is a lively, feel-good tune for cruising with the windows down, whereas the heavy-hearted yet triumphant 'Something To Someone,' gives voice to one of the most universal themes: the longing to be fully seen and loved.

Reaffirming the depth and character of McNown's songwriting, Leave On A Light forgoes surface-level sentiment for a far more nuanced inquiry into the human heart. On 'First Born Daughter,' he shares a sweet and breezy but soulful celebration of his wife's strength and indomitable spirit.

Another standout track is 'Make My Peace,' which inhabits a skybound and sprawling urgency as McNown conjures an ultravivid fantasy of escaping the noise of modern life.

Also featuring 'Done For,' an earlier release that has garnered over 36M streams on Spotify alone, Leave On A Light has already added to a fast-growing list of accomplishments. Recently named Apple Music's Country Riser of the Month and a Spotify 2026 Artist To Watch, McNown is quick to identify one of the most meaningful outcomes of his rapid rise: the chance to create songs that help listeners see their own lives with more clarity.

'One of my favorite songwriters, Mags Duval, once told me that songs aren't meant to tell people how they should feel—they're meant to serve as mirrors,' McNown exclusively shared with Billboard Country. 'More than anything, I hope this album encourages people to look inward and brings them toward a greater appreciation for what they have right now. Life is so fragile—even waking up isn't guaranteed—and I hope I can help people to feel a deeper gratitude for even the smallest things in their lives.'

About Max McNown

Max McNown's rise has been meteoric – he has gone from teaching himself how to play the guitar within months and busking around SoCal just a few years ago, to auditioning (and gracefully turning down) a major TV talent show and gaining a legion of supporters on TikTok (currently has 2.6M followers). Since blazing his own path as a singer-songwriter, the Nashville-based artist's breakout hit 'A Lot More Free' has gone RIAA Certified Platinum in the U.S., amassed over 500M worldwide streams to date, and made its Billboard Hot 100 debut, which launched him to the top of Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Featured on his 2023 debut EP and his 2024 full-length Wandering album, it also peaked in the Top 10 at Hot AC Radio, Top 20 at Pop, and Top 30 at Triple A, plus landed at #1 on TikTok's Breakthrough USA chart, #2 on iTunes Country chart, hit the Spotify Viral 50 Global Playlist, and even got a nod from Kelly Clarkson when she performed the song on her Kellyoke series on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The rising star's follow-up track, 'Better Me For You (Brown Eyes),' which is the lead single from his 2025 sophomore album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), also went double Platinum in the U.S, and landed McNown his highest charting position on the Billboard Hot 100 (at #26). The song, which amassed 600M worldwide streams to date, spent 36 weeks on the Hot 100 chart. It also landed him his first entry onto the Spotify US Top 200 Chart (#120 peak), #6 at Country Radio, Top 30 at Pop, #8 at Hot AC, Top 20 AC, plus #1 on iTunes Country Songs Chart, and Top 5 on iTunes All Genres Chart. A consistent chart-climber across genres, McNown proves to be a true, multi-format artist.

Ultimately, the album Leave On A Light reveals a rare artist whose breakout success has brought him even closer to his truest instincts.

Leave On A Light - Tracklist

1. Slow Down, Slow Down

2. First Born Daughter

3. Done For

4. Something to Someone

5. Selah's Song

6. World Change Me

7. Famous to You

8. Same, Same Sun

9. Isn't That Love?

10. Heart You Didn't Break

11. Comets

12. Make my Peace

13. Standstill (My My My)

14. Greatest Audience of All

15. The Way She Says Goodbye

16. Space For You

17. The Room

Upcoming Performances

Sep 19 - Boots In The Park - Fresno, CA *

Sep 27 - Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY *

Sept 30 - 9th Street - Columbia, MO ~

Oct 1 - The Lyric Oxford - Oxford, MS ~

Oct. 3 - Hard Rock Casino Tulsa - Tulsa, OK

Oct 4 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Oct 11 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Oct 16 - RedWest Festival - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 17 - The Venue at Thunder Valley - Lincoln, CA

Nov 7 - Red Bull Jukebox at The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN #

* Festival Date

^ with Nolan Taylor

~ with Ashley Anne

# with George Birge & Tyler Braden

Max McNown wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, shows on this tour ticketed by Ticketmaster will have Face Value Exchange enabled, which gives fans who can't attend the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid. To protect the Exchange, Max has requested that all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster be mobile-only and restricted from transfer (except in states where local laws limit artist's ability to determine how their tickets are resold). For AXS-ticketed events, fans will be encouraged to resell their tickets for face value directly through the AXS Official Resale marketplace. For specific questions about a show's ticketing provider and transfer/resale policies, fans should reach out to the local venue box office.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards













Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards

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