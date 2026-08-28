Max McNown Releases New Single COMETS Ahead of LEAVE ON A LIGHT Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown released the new single 'Comets' from his forthcoming third studio album, LEAVE ON A LIGHT. Set to release on September 25th via Fugitive Recordings, the 17-track LP channels the whirlwind of McNown's past few years into songs rooted in gratitude for the relationships that sustain him.

Seamlessly blending iconic '80s pop elements with folk-inspired production, 'Comets' is a lively, feel-good tune for cruising with the windows down. Speaking on the new single, McNown says, 'Life is short, and 'Comets' is an encouraging, cruising track. It traces a commonly found story within the human experience: As life goes on and we grow older, it feels as though it gets more and more difficult to seek out adventure.'

'The daily cycle required to live often beats down childlike wonder, leaving us yearning for a story to tell,' he continues. 'This track is meant to serve as a spark of sorts, an inspiration to those who have a dream that's taken a backseat for too long. The only way to live fully is to try, and shoot for the stars before time runs out.'

Last week, McNown appeared on ABC News Live to discuss his inspiration for the new album and reflect on recent milestones, including making his Stagecoach debut, selling out two back-to-back nights at the Ryman, and his headline tours. He also sat down with Women's Wear Daily for an interview and photo shoot, plus stopped for street interviews with viral social segments What Do You Do For A Living? and Confidence Heist.

The new single follows the recent release of the anthem 'Famous to You,' and the release of 'Take Me Back,' McNown's summer collaboration with global DJ/hitmaker Kygo. Also from the forthcoming album, 'Famous to You' is a reframing of success and ambition; the Oregon native states his greatest aspiration in its chorus, 'Someday I wanna be a household name / As long as it's the one you take.'

Centered on his indie folk and country soul sound, LEAVE ON A LIGHT both broadens McNown's sound and reinforces his lyric-first ethos, with even his most inventive musical choices serving the emotional truth of his storytelling. In bringing the new LP to life, McNown worked closely with longtime collaborator and producer Jamie Kenney at Blackbird Studio, and widened his creative circle to include co-writers like Julian Bunetta (Gracie Abrams, Kelsea Ballerini) and musicians like guitarist Charlie Worsham (Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson).

The 25-year-old artist's rise includes completing his sold-out, continent-hopping headline tour. 'In a way, most of the songs on this album are love songs,' says McNown. 'They're a tribute to my wife and my family, the people who care about who I am outside of music and give me a place of peace and unconditional love to come home to.'

On the recently released single 'First Born Daughter,' McNown shares a celebration of his wife's strength and spirit, while 'Something to Someone' gives voice to a theme of longing to be fully seen and loved.

Also featuring 'Done For,' an early-2026 release that landed on playlists like Spotify's Hot Country, LEAVE ON A LIGHT follows milestones that include taking the stage at festivals like Lollapalooza and Stagecoach, selling out a two-night stand at the Ryman Auditorium, and touring with Parker McCollum.

'One of my favorite songwriters, Mags Duval, once told me that songs aren't meant to tell people how they should feel—they're meant to serve as mirrors,' McNown shares. 'More than anything, I hope this album encourages people to look inward and brings them toward a greater appreciation for what they have right now. Life is so fragile—even waking up isn't guaranteed—and I hope I can help people to feel a deeper gratitude for even the smallest things in their lives.'

About Max McNown

Max McNown's rise has been meteoric – he taught himself how to play the guitar within months and busked around SoCal just a few years ago, before auditioning for (and turning down) a major TV talent show and gaining a following on TikTok (currently 2.6M followers). The Nashville-based artist's breakout hit 'A Lot More Free' has gone RIAA Certified Platinum in the U.S., amassed over 400M worldwide streams to date, and made its Billboard Hot 100 debut, launching him to the top of Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Featured on his 2023 debut EP and his 2024 full-length Wandering album, it also peaked in the Top 10 at Hot AC Radio, Top 20 at Pop, and Top 30 at Triple A, plus landed at #1 on TikTok's Breakthrough USA chart, #2 on iTunes Country chart, hit the Spotify Viral 50 Global Playlist, and was performed by Kelly Clarkson on her Kellyoke series on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

His follow-up track, 'Better Me For You (Brown Eyes),' the lead single from his 2025 sophomore album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), also went double Platinum in the U.S, and landed McNown his highest charting position on the Billboard Hot 100 (at #26). The song, which amassed 500M worldwide streams to date, spent 36 weeks on the Hot 100 chart. It also landed him his first entry onto the Spotify US Top 200 Chart (#120 peak), #6 at Country Radio, Top 30 at Pop, #8 at Hot AC, Top 20 AC, plus #1 on iTunes Country Songs Chart, and Top 5 on iTunes All Genres Chart.

Leave On A Light - Tracklist

1. Slow Down, Slow Down

2. First Born Daughter

3. Done For

4. Something to Someone

5. Selah's Song

6. World Change Me

7. Famous to You

8. Same, Same Sun

9. Isn't That Love?

10. Heart You Didn't Break

11. Comets

12. Make my Peace

13. Standstill (My My My)

14. Greatest Audience of All

15. The Way She Says Goodbye

16. Space For You

17. The Room

Upcoming Performances

August 28 - Boots In The Park West - Edmonton, AB

Sep 3 - Alaska State Fair - Palmer, AK *

Sept. 8 - Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS

Sept. 9 - Casino New Brunswick - Moncton, NB

Sept. 11 - Festival Western - St. Tite, QC

Sep 19 - Boots In The Park - Fresno, CA *

Sep 27 - Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY *

Sept 30 - 9th Street - Columbia, MO ^

Oct 1 - The Lyric Oxford - Oxford, MS ~

Oct. 3 - Hard Rock Casino Tulsa - Tulsa, OK

Oct 4 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Oct 11 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Oct 16 - RedWest Festival - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 17 - The Venue at Thunder Valley - Lincoln, CA #

* Festival Date

^ with Nolan Taylor

~ with Ashley Anne

# with George Birge & Tyler Braden

Max McNown wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, shows on this tour ticketed by Ticketmaster will have Face Value Exchange enabled, which gives fans who can't attend the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid. To protect the Exchange, Max has requested that all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster be mobile-only and restricted from transfer (except in states where local laws limit artist's ability to determine how their tickets are resold). For AXS-ticketed events, fans will be encouraged to resell their tickets for face value directly through the AXS Official Resale marketplace. For specific questions about a show's ticketing provider and transfer/resale policies, fans should reach out to the local venue box office.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards



Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...