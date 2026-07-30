PALM TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL Hamptons Wraps Star-Studded Music Weekend

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PALM TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL brought a weekend of live performances and summer social gatherings to the Hamptons, drawing a lineup of artists and attendees to the seaside destination.

On the weekend of June 27, Palm Tree Crew once again took over the Hamptons, delivering a star-studded festival experience that brought together world-renowned artists, celebrities, athletes, and tastemakers for a weekend of music and summer lifestyle.

Headlining the festival were Kygo, The Chainsmokers, and Gryffin alongside It's Murph, Xandra and more. The Palm Club, the festival's premier VIP hospitality experience, welcomed a mix of A-list celebrities, athletes, and creators throughout the day, including Emma Roberts, Alexandra Daddario, Alix Earle, Corey Gamble, Camille Kostek, Melissa Wood Tepperberg, Jasmin Tookes, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Bailey Taylor, and Levi Sebree.

During his set, festival co-founder Kygo welcomed special guest Dan Tyminski for an emotional rendition of 'Hey Brother,' followed by the live debut of their new song, 'Heaven on Your Mind.'

From beachside style to premium hospitality, festivalgoers moved seamlessly between performances and curated brand experiences designed specifically for the iconic summer vacation setting. Partners including Tequila Don Julio, Corona, CELSIUS, Matua Wine, Saint James Iced Tea, Aviator Nation, Bumble, LOFT, Dos Hombres, LaCroix, Olukai, Nowadays, Melin, and more activated throughout the grounds, offering immersive touchpoints that complemented the music and the season.

Tequila Don Julio served up a premium beach-inspired bar experience offering festivalgoers signature craft cocktails crafted with 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila, including the festival-exclusive Hamptons Sour featuring Tequila Don Julio Blanco, while VIP guests enjoyed exclusive bottle service and luxury hospitality moments.

Corona brought la playa vibes as the Official Beer of Palm Tree Festival. Festival guests were welcomed into the Corona Beach Club experience featuring a garnish bar, a custom bracelet and phone charm station and photo opportunities with the iconic cerveza.

CELSIUS - As the exclusive energy partner of Palm Tree Music Festival, CELSIUS brought the energy onsite with an immersive activation, photo moments and complimentary, ice-cold cans to keep the good vibes going all festival long. CELSIUS and Palm Tree Crew took over Barry's for an energized pre-festival experience, bringing together music, movement, and the feel-good momentum that continues to shape festival culture today.

Matua Wine created a lively connection point for festivalgoers at the Matua Sauvy Social, where attendees mingled between sets and enjoyed refreshing pours of Matua's signature New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Matua Lighter, and Matua Coolers. Aesha Scott, Matua's new global brand ambassador and fellow Kiwi, was on-site at the festival, embodying the feel-good energy of the brand's new global campaign, Start Something Fresh, through her own love of saying yes to new experiences, embracing a little adventure, and finding refreshment in life's unexpected moments.

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