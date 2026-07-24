Max McNown to Release Third Studio Album 'Leave on a Light' With New Single Out Now

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Singer-songwriter Max McNown is set to release his third studio album, LEAVE ON A LIGHT, on September 25. The announcement comes alongside the release of a new single, 'Famous to You,' which is available now.

The 17-track LP, due out September 25 via Fugitive Recordings, channels the whirlwind of McNown's past few years into songs rooted in gratitude for the relationships that sustain him.

Alongside the announcement, McNown released the new single 'Famous to You.' Dropping on the heels of 'Take Me Back,' his recently released collaboration with global DJ/hitmaker Kygo, 'Famous to You' is a defiant reframing of success and ambition. The track takes on an anthemic intensity as the Oregon native states his greatest aspiration in its hard-driving chorus: 'Someday I wanna be a household name / As long as it's the one you take.'

Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards

Centered on his form of indie folk and country soul, LEAVE ON A LIGHT both broadens McNown's sound and further reinforces his lyric-first ethos, with even his most inventive musical choices serving the emotional truth of his storytelling. In bringing the new LP to life, McNown worked closely with longtime collaborator and producer Jamie Kenney at the famed Blackbird Studio, and widened his creative circle to include co-writers like Julian Bunetta (Gracie Abrams, Kelsea Ballerini) and musicians like guitarist Charlie Worsham (Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson).

Amid an ascent that solidified his status as one of his generation's most compelling singer/songwriters, the 25-year-old artist came to a deeper conviction in music's power to honor what matters most. Born from a year of extraordinary momentum — including completing his sold-out, continent-hopping headline tour — LEAVE ON A LIGHT finds McNown grounded in his artistic vision, arriving as the fullest expression yet of his singular songwriting voice.

'In a way, most of the songs on this album are love songs,' says McNown. 'They're a tribute to my wife and my family, the people who care about who I am outside of music and give me a place of peace and unconditional love to come home to.'

Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards

McNown's 'The Summer Vacation Tour' continues across North America with stops in Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and more. He is also scheduled to perform at Bourbon & Beyond on September 27 and Austin City Limits on October 4 and 11.



Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards

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