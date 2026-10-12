Photos: Marlon Funaki to Make Australian Debut February 2027
The psych-rock artist will perform headline dates across three cities following festival appearances at ACL, Outside Lands, and Lollapalooza.
Frontier Touring announced that Los Angeles singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Marlon Funaki will make his Australian live debut this February, performing three headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
Raised in Redlands, California, Funaki has steadily built a devoted global following through his distinctive blend of soulful psychedelia, indie rock, R&B, shoegaze and jazz. Fresh off a breakout year that saw him appear on stage at Austin's ACL Festival, San Francisco's Outside Lands, Chicago's Lollapalooza, California's Ohana Fest, and sell out headline dates across North America and the UK, Funaki is rapidly building a reputation as one of indie music's most compelling new artists.
On his first visit to Australia this summer, Funaki will perform at Melbourne's Corner Hotel on Friday 5 February, followed by Sydney's Oxford Art Factory on Tuesday 9 February, and finally Brisbane's Crowbar on Thursday 11 February. Frontier Member presale begins Wednesday 14 October (10am local time), before tickets go on sale to the public on Friday 16 October (11am local time).
Born and raised 40 miles east of Los Angeles and hailing from a multicultural, music-loving family, Funaki has long been fascinated by the exploration of sound. After purchasing his first electric guitar in high school and building a makeshift recording studio in his brother's bedroom, Funaki was completely immersed with music, mastering bass, drums, and keys. He played virtually every instrument on his 2020 six-song EP The Universal Language, followed up with 2022 album Monterey Village. Listeners around the world soon embraced his ethereal blend of floaty psychedelia and guitar-driven energy; as new music followed, so did self-financed tours fuelled by word of mouth, with packed house parties growing into warehouse shows and sold-out club dates across the country.
Now signed to Warner Records, Funaki follows his own singular path. In January 2026 he released the dreamy 'Let You In,' and in March unveiled his five-song EP, HALF MOON. Whether drifting through hazy psych-rock textures, soulful grooves or expansive guitar-led soundscapes, Funaki continues to carve out a sound entirely his own. 'It still amazes me to this day that something that I made in my bedroom travelled this far,' he says of his rising popularity with an ever-growing global fan base. 'It's cool to see how far that music travels.'
Tour Dates
Friday 5 February – Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC – moshtix.com.au
Tuesday 9 February – Oxford Art Factory | Sydney, NSW – moshtix.com.au
Thursday 11 February – Crowbar | Brisbane, QLD – oztix.com.au
Ticket Information
Artist presale via marlonfunaki.com/tour runs 36 hours from Wednesday 14 October (10am local time), or until presale allocation exhausted.
Frontier Member presale via frontiertouring.com/marlonfunaki runs 36 hours from Wednesday 14 October (10am local time), or until presale allocation exhausted.
Spotify presale runs 12 hours from Thursday 15 October (10am local time), or until presale allocation exhausted.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday 16 October (11am local time).
All shows are 18+.
Photo Credit: Nick Rasmussen
Photo Credit: Nick Rasmussen
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