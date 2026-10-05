Matisyahu & Yuval Raphael Release Pop-R&B Single 'Carry On'

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GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and genre-blending musician Matisyahu and Israeli singer-songwriter and Eurovision runner-up Yuval Raphael have released their new single 'Carry On.'

The pop-R&B track – written by Rachel Sapoznik with music and production by GRAMMY-winning producer, songwriter and recording artist Rico Love and co-produced by Samson Rawls – is a unifying message of hope and overcoming adversity. It's a song of power and strength and pride. 'Carry On' is an anthem for healing – for all people, everywhere, who are hurting, who are afraid, who feel forgotten or defeated.

'When I was recording 'Carry On,' I was having a really hard time getting through the song because I was getting really emotional in the first verse,' shares Matisyahu. 'In the first lines of the song, I was thinking a lot about Rachel Goldberg-Polin and all of the mothers who've lost a child. It was just a powerful moment for me in the studio. I'm so happy to be a part of this song. Thank you, Rachel, for writing such beautiful lyrics. I hope Yuval and I get to perform it live. This is very special.'

''Carry On' is about the choice to get back up and keep going, even after moments when it feels everything has fallen apart,' shares Yuval Raphael. 'Moving forward doesn't mean forgetting what happened or leaving the pain behind, but learning to live alongside it and choosing life, every single day. At a time when so many voices around the world try to tell us that we don't belong, the choice to stay strong, remember who we are, and keep moving forward feels more meaningful to me than ever. Releasing this song now, so close to October 7, is deeply meaningful to me. That day changed my life and the lives of so many people, and the words of this song carry an even deeper meaning at this time. To remember who we are and those we have lost, to hold our heads high, and to keep living, dreaming, and creating. I'm grateful for the privilege of singing these words and sharing them with the world, especially now.'

'While the origin of writing 'Carry On' came from a Jewish place in my heart, I don't want its message to stop there – it's bigger than any one community,' explains songwriter Rachel Sapoznik. 'Everyone knows what it feels like to hurt, to grieve, to feel alone or unwelcome, or to be knocked down. If this song can give people a little hope, a little strength, or remind someone that they can get back up, then we have accomplished something very special. Life isn't only about what has happened to us, it's about what we choose to do next. We get back up, we stand tall, we hold on to who we are and bow down to no one. And we Carry On.'

'This song speaks to overcoming adversity, regardless of our background, beliefs, or where we come from,' adds Rico Love. 'That's the beauty of music. It reminds us of our shared humanity and has the power to bring people together.'

October 7, 2023 changed a lot of people and served as the inspiration behind the lyrics for 'Carry On,' which came to writer Rachel Sapoznik in the summer of 2026. She thought about Jewish history and how no matter how many times anyone has tried to knock down or destroy the Jewish people, they always get back up, rebuild, and move forward. As someone who'd never written a song before, the words flowed out of her rather quickly.

But then she realized the more universal message she had in front of her: no matter who you are – where you're from, what religion you are, who you love, or how you identify – we, as humans, experience the same emotions. We all hurt, cry, grieve, and get angry. You may feel knocked down, but at some point, you have to get back up. You can't let somebody else take away who you are. Be proud, stand up for yourself and don't apologize for being exactly who you're meant to be. That is what 'Carry On' ultimately represents.

When Rachel learned about the inspirational story of Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the Nova Music Festival, she knew she had to have her as a vocalist on the song. Yuval embodies so much of what 'Carry On' is about. She went through the unimaginable and yet got back up and sang again. She didn't allow what happened to her to take away her future.

Thankfully, Yuval was so moved by Rachel's lyrics that she flew to the States to record with renowned producer Rico Love (Beyonce, Usher), who was also so inspired by the lyrics that he instantly created the music to capture the feeling of the song. Then, Matisyahu heard the demo and felt passionately about being part of it as well. His anthems like 'One Day' and 'Live Like a Warrior' are not just songs of hope but of freedom. He truly knows the power of music and its impact on creating a better world. These different artists with very different stories have all come together around the same message – when they say you don't belong, carry on.

About Matisyahu

Since breaking onto the scene 20 years ago with his 2005 Gold-certified Live At Stubb's album and the genre-bending, Billboard Hot 100-charting and alt-radio topping breakthrough single 'King Without A Crown,' the New York native has become known for his skill in blending a shapeshifting collision of reggae, hip-hop, alt rock and boldly inventive pop – all while paying homage to his spirituality and roots in Judaism. Matisyahu's long and winding career consists of eight studio albums, including the chart-topping albums Light (2009), which features his Gold-certified global hit 'One Day' – whose original version has been streamed over 160 million times on Spotify alone, Youth (2006), and Spark Seeker (2012), various EPs, and multiple live albums.

About Yuval Raphael

Yuval Raphael is an Israeli artist who represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, capturing hearts across Europe by finishing second overall and winning first place in the public vote. One year later, she returned as a songwriter for the Israeli entry 'MICHELLE,' which also achieved second place — making it two years in a row. As a Nova Festival survivor, Yuval transformed pain into extraordinary strength. After surviving the October 7th massacre, she chose music as a way to heal, inspire, and give voice to resilience. Through deeply emotional original songs and powerful covers, Yuval weaves her personal story into every performance, turning vulnerability into strength on stage.

About Rico Love

Rico Love, a four-time Songwriter of the Year and multi-GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer, has made significant contributions to the music industry. In addition to writing and producing hits for artists like Usher, Nelly, Trey Songz, and Kelly Rowland, Love also served as Vice Chairman of the Grammys for two years and now holds the prestigious position of Chairman of the Grammys Black Music Collective. His collaborative work includes the song 'Twerk' for City Girls featuring Cardi B as well as Usher's popular singles 'Boyfriend' and 'Stone Kold Freak.' Rico's notable achievements include his work on GRAMMY Award-winning albums such as Beyonce's I Am…Sasha Fierce, Usher's Raymond v. Raymond, and more.

About Rachel Sapoznik

Rachel Sapoznik is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, writer, artist, and the former President and CEO of Sapoznik Insurance, the company she built and sold to private equity in 2020. Since stepping away from the insurance world, Rachel has devoted much of her time to philanthropy, art, advocacy, and speaking out against antisemitism and in support of Israel. Her writing has appeared in the New York Post, JNS, and other publications. Rachel's newest chapter came unexpectedly through music. Although she had never considered herself a songwriter, Rachel began writing the lyrics that ultimately became 'Carry On,' an experience she describes as divine intervention—as though the words were simply being given to her. Today, Rachel's greatest focus is using her voice, creativity, and resources to make a difference. She is the proud mother of three and grandmother of thirteen, 7 girls and 6 boys, all under the age of 15.

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