Photos: Lizzy McAlpine to Add Second Adelaide Show to THE OVER COUNTRY TOUR

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Lizzy McAlpine has added a second and final Adelaide show to her anticipated 'The Over Country Tour' next year. Lizzy will now perform back-to-back nights at the intimate Thebarton Theatre on Tuesday 2 February (new show) and Wednesday 3 February (sold out) to kick off her national Australian tour, along with a sold-out show in Auckland.

Tickets for the just-announced Adelaide show are on sale now. All tickets are on sale today from 12pm local time via frontiertouring.com/lizzymcalpine.

Along with an extensive run of headline shows across Australia and New Zealand in 2027, Lizzy McAlpine will head through North America, UK and Europe with dates at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Paris' L'Olympia, London's O2 Academy Brixton and more.

The announcement arrives following the release of McAlpine's fourth album, Angel, via Indigo Blue/RCA Records last week.

Angel and 'The Over Country Tour' follow McAlpine's 2024 album Older, which saw her sell out an extensive international tour, performing sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and venues across the U.K., Australia and Europe. The deluxe edition, Older (and Wiser), featured Platinum-Certified 'Spring Into Summer,' Platinum-Certified 'Pushing It Down and Praying' and Gold-Certified 'Staying.'

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained early recognition for her original songs and covers online before releasing her debut album, Give Me A Minute, in 2020. Her widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat, was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022 and featured Platinum-Certified track 'ceilings.'

Lizzy McAlpine 'The Over Country' Australian & New Zealand Tour — February 2027, with special guest Mila Bea

Presented by Frontier Touring, triple j & Coup De Main

Tickets on sale begins: Wednesday 30 September, 12pm local via frontiertouring.com/lizzymcalpine

All shows licensed all ages

Tour Dates

Tuesday 2 February — Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide SA – New show, on sale now! ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 3 February — Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide SA – Sold out

Friday 5 February — Red Hill Auditorium | Perth WA axs.com/au

Sunday 7 February — TikTok Entertainment Centre | Sydney NSW ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 10 February — Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne VIC ticketek.com.au

Friday 12 February — Riverstage | Brisbane QLD ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 14 February — Te Paepae Theatre, NZICC | Auckland NZ – Sold out

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.











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