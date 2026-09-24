Photos: Lizzy McAlpine to Launch THE OVER COUNTRY TOUR in Australia and New Zealand

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Lizzy McAlpine has confirmed 'The Over Country Tour,' an extensive run of headline shows across Australia and New Zealand, along with dates in North America, the UK and Europe. Kicking off at Adelaide's Thebarton Theatre on Wednesday 3 February, the tour includes dates at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Paris' L'Olympia, London's O2 Academy Brixton and more.

'We're going over country!!! I am so excited to play these songs live for you. See you so soon,' McAlpine says.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale now at lizzymcalpine.com/tour. Artist Presale opens on Tuesday 29 September at 10am local time. Frontier Members can access presale tickets on Tuesday 29 September from 12pm local time via frontiertouring.com/lizzymcalpine. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday 30 September at 12pm local time. Lizzy will be joined by Mila Bea on her Australian and New Zealand dates.

The tour announcement arrives following the release of McAlpine's fourth album, Angel, via Indigo Blue/RCA Records last week. The album has already earned praise from NYLON, Consequence and more, with NPR's All Songs Considered calling the record 'gorgeous' and Rolling Stone hailing Angel as 'magnificent.'

Recorded and produced with longtime collaborators Mason Stoops (Miley Cyrus, ROLE MODEL, Mumford & Sons) and Taylor Mackall (ROLE MODEL, Tiny Habits) in and around Los Angeles over nearly two years, Angel marks a clear sonic expansion for McAlpine—a rich tapestry of classic and contemporary influences, from '70s Laurel Canyon folk to 21st-century indie. Written during a period of profound self-discovery, the album chronicles McAlpine's return to self through the themes of love, heartbreak, and the endurance of community and friendship.

Angel and 'The Over Country Tour' follow the success of McAlpine's 2024 album Older, which received widespread critical acclaim and saw her sell out an extensive international tour, performing sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and venues across the U.K., Australia and Europe. The deluxe edition, Older (and Wiser), featured Platinum-Certified 'Spring Into Summer,' Platinum-Certified 'Pushing It Down and Praying' and Gold-Certified 'Staying.'

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained early recognition for her original songs and covers online before releasing her debut album, Give Me A Minute, in 2020. Solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans, Lizzy's widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat, was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022 and featured Platinum-Certified track 'ceilings.' More from Lizzy is imminent.

Lizzy McAlpine 'The Over Country' Australian & New Zealand Tour — February 2027

With special guest Mila Bea. Presented by Frontier Touring, triple j & Coup De Main.

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/lizzymcalpine, runs 23 hours from Tuesday 29 September, 12pm local.

Tickets on sale to the public beginning Wednesday 30 September, 12pm local. All shows licensed all ages.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 3 February — Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA — ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 5 February — Red Hill Auditorium, Perth WA — axs.com/au

Sunday 7 February — TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney NSW — ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 10 February — Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC — ticketek.com.au

Friday 12 February — Riverstage, Brisbane QLD — ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 14 February — Te Paepae Theatre, NZICC, Auckland NZ — axs.com/au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.











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