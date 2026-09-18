Lizzy McAlpine Releases New Album ANGEL

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Lizzy McAlpine's new album Angel is out now via Indigo Blue/RCA Records. The album can be found here. Alongside the album, McAlpine has debuted a music video for the new track 'Over country.' Directed by McAlpine and Neema Sadeghi, a longtime friend and collaborator, the video premiered at 9 A.M. PT.

'I use music and art as a way to process the world around me and this album feels like a journal entry from 2024-2026,' McAlpine says. 'I hope that it brings you peace, comfort, love and most of all HOPE!!! Hope that personal growth and change, while it can be painful and hard, can also lead you to a place that is better than where you started.'

Recorded and produced with longtime collaborators Mason Stoops (Miley Cyrus, ROLE MODEL, Mumford & Sons) and Taylor Mackall (ROLE MODEL, Tiny Habits) in and around Los Angeles over nearly two years, Angel marks a clear sonic expansion for McAlpine—a rich tapestry of classic and contemporary influences, from '70s Laurel Canyon folk to 21st-century indie. Written during a period of profound self-discovery, the album chronicles McAlpine's return to self through the themes of love, heartbreak, and the endurance of community and friendship.

The eagerly awaited album features previously shared singles, 'The light in the painting' and 'Ugly things.'

Angel follows the success of McAlpine's 2024 album Older, which received widespread critical acclaim and saw her sell out an extensive international tour, performing sold-out nights at Radio City, the Greek Theatre and venues across the U.K., Australia and Europe. The deluxe edition, Older (and Wiser), featured Platinum-Certified 'Spring Into Summer,' Gold-Certified 'Pushing It Down and Praying' and Gold-Certified 'Staying.'

Since her last album, McAlpine has broadened her artistic scope across the screen and stage. Earlier this year, she made her first-ever film appearance in Jamie Adams' Only What We Carry, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. In 2025, she made her Broadway debut in the much-lauded Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center Theater opposite Jeremy Jordan, with a performance The New York Times called 'a vocal wow of a Broadway debut.' This fall, McAlpine will perform at Carnegie Hall's A Celebration of Rodgers & Hart on October 5 alongside a star-studded lineup of Broadway performers.

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained early recognition for her original songs and covers online before releasing her debut album, Give Me A Minute, in 2020. Solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans, Lizzy's widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat, was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022 and featured Platinum-certified track 'ceilings.' More from Lizzy is imminent.

Tracklist

1. The light in the painting

2. Anybody's fool

3. A car wash and a new pair of pants

4. I have a friend

5. The moon

6. Ugly things

7. Soldier of the road (ft. Fleet Foxes)

8. Peach

9. Over country

10. Two elevens

11. Our strange ways

12. Mason's song

13. The crowd

14. Angel

Photo Credit: Keith Oshiro



Photo Credit: Keith Oshiro

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