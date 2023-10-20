Photos: Lady Gaga Joins The Rolling Stones In NYC For Album Release Party

The band’s first album of new material in eighteen years is out now.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Last night, The Rolling Stones took over New York City club, Racket NYC to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated new album Hackney Diamonds, the band’s first album of new material in eighteen years.  

With DJ Questlove spinning, the celebration quickly turned into a rock show when Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood took the stage to perform 7 songs from the new album and iconic hits – “Shattered,” “Angry,” “Whole Wide World,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Bite My Head Off,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and Lady Gaga joined the band on stage to perform their single “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” to a packed house.

Guests in attendance include Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Daniel Craig, Mary Kate Olsen, Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, Chris Rock, Taylor Hill, Rachel Weisz, Christie Brinkley, Ed Burns, Keegan-Michael Key, Minka Kelly, Christy Turlington, Andrew Watt and more.

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, “Mess It Up” and “Live By The Sword.” “Live By The Sword” additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, “Get Close” and “Live By The Sword’” with piano from Elton John, and “Bite My Head Off” with bass from Paul McCartney.”

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY® Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.

Check out the new photos here:

Ronnie Wood, Steve Jordan, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Ronnie Wood, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards

Ronnie Wood, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards

Mick Jagger and Lady Gaga

Keith Richards

Jimmy Fallon

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards

Trevor Noah and Chris Rock

Trevor Noah

Christy Turlington Burns and Ed Burns

Sailor Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley, Christy Turlington Burns and Grace Burns

Sailor Brinkley Cook and Christie Brinkley

Photos: Kevin Mazur



