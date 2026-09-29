Photos: Johannes Enders Releases First Single from PHANTOM HAPPINESS

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Saxophonist-composer Johannes Enders has released the first single from his new recording, Phantom Happiness, due out worldwide November 6, 2026 on Enja Records. The album features an international quartet united by what is described as a shared sonic ideal of depth, freedom, and narrative power: Johannes Enders on tenor saxophone, Rainer Böhm on piano, Doug Weiss on bass, and Jorge Rossy on drums.

With over 30 albums as a leader or co-leader to his credit, Enders has established himself as one of the most important voices on saxophone in Europe. On Phantom Happiness, his latest for the Enja label, Enders explores a new batch of his evocative compositions with longtime working colleague Rainer Böhm on piano and seasoned veterans Doug Weiss on bass and Jorge Rossy on drums. Together they strike a highly interactive accord on originals like the driving 'Destination Peace,' the gently melodic 'Shooting Star Before Bedtime' and the intimate ballad 'Losing You,' along with the introspective 'Why' and briskly swinging title track. For a change of pace, they conjure up Sunday church service on the gospel-tinged 'Sunday Blues,' then lay down some grooving funk on 'A Little Too Friendly' before settling into a melancholy mood on the rubato closer, '7680.'

Enders also pays tribute to the late, legendary saxophonist-composer-bandleader and Weather Report founding member Wayne Shorter on the thoughtful exploration, 'Wayne Ahead.' As he explained, 'I think Wayne took the music to another level in a way that nobody else did. He was kind of an adventurer, a real Phantom Navigator.'

Along with Shorter, Enders cites tenor titans John Coltrane, Joe Henderson and Michael Brecker as profound influences. He also paid tribute to another iconic jazz saxophonist, Sonny Rollins, on his acclaimed 2023 outing, Sweet Freedom. A diverse and distinctive player who has delved into everything from bebop to avant garde to ambitious electronic experiments on his own projects, Enders also showcased his open-mindedness by collaborating in the late 1990s and early 2000s with the post-rock group the Notwist. He continues to push the envelope on Phantom Happiness.

Born on May 12, 1967 in Weilheim, a small city near Munich, Enders began on alto saxophone at age 14. After a few years of classical training with Jürgen Seefelder and André Legros at the Richard Strauss Conservatory in Munich, he traveled to the Graz Academy of Music in 1987 to study jazz saxophone and improvisation with Karlheinz 'Charlie' Miklin, Adel-hard Roidinger and Carl Drewo. Upon graduating in 1989, he continued his studies with Dave Liebman and Jerry Bergonzi at the Jazz Institute of Graz in Austria, where he also won first prize at the International Jazz Competition in 1989 and 1991.

In 1992, Johannes got a scholarship to New York's New School, where he continued his jazz studies with Vincent Herring, Bob Berg, Jaki Byard, Reggie Workman and Jimmy Cobb alongside other developing players like Brad Mehldau, Chris Potter and Roy Hargrove, who were his classmates. He has since worked with numerous jazz luminaries, including drummers Billy Hart and John Hollenbeck, trumpeters Donald Byrd, Lester Bowie and Ingrid Jensen, vibraphonist Joe Locke and guitarists Harry Pepl, Karl Ratzer and Wolfgang Muthspiel.

Since 2009, Enders has been a professor of jazz saxophone at the University of Music and Theater Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy in Leipzig while maintaining an active performing schedule and regularly releasing recordings as a leader.

Regarding his work with Böhm, Weiss and Rossy on Phantom Happiness, Enders said: 'I'm very lucky to get these great musicians together for this recording. It was such a pleasure to have that high level of playing, and it just happened to be a perfect fit. We did this whole session in just eight hours, including rehearsing and recording. I like to play new material and record it right away rather than after two weeks of touring where it might become too routine. If you don't have any prior opinion about the material then it's kind of this Miles Davis approach, where you just go to the studio and the magic of the moment is much bigger than if you know tunes too well and everybody has already thought out their ideas in advance. I did send them all the sheet music beforehand, but we never played it before the session. So we went into the studio, we rehearsed it and we recorded it in the same day. And it turned out really well.'

A Track-to-Track Commentary on Phantom Happiness by Johannes Enders

Destination Peace — 'When I wrote this tune, around the time that the Ukraine-Russia war started (2022), it was originally called 'No War.' And it came from the feeling of, 'How can I comment on that terrible thing that is happening?' I wanted to write a tune that has a positive outlook, like waiting for the moment when this war is ending. But then I changed the title to 'Destination Peace,' which is more forthcoming and has a more positive, hopeful message to it.

Shooting Star Before Bedtime — 'Every time I go to bed I try to look in the sky. It's really good to realize that we're so small compared to the vastness of the universe. And sometimes when I do that, I will actually see a shooting star. That's where this title came from. As far as the gentle melodic motif in this tune, it's maybe subconsciously coming from all the music that I internalized, from the Brecker Brothers and Weather Report to Steps Ahead.'

A Little Too Friendly — 'Before we went to the studio I thought I'd write something really simple that we could easily record, and I wanted to have this funky kind of a Keith Jarrett-y vibe, like from his Fort Yawuh album. And I asked Jordy to play this Paul Motian groove on this tune. It's just a simple little funk tune. And I thought the title fit for some people who are too friendly because they have some opportunistic thing in mind.'

Blessing in the Skies — 'This tune just came to me fully-realized from out of the sky, actually. So to me, it's kind of a spiritual thing that comes from another source. It's a gentle tune that goes into this tricky 7/4 section in minor thirds. And Rainer plays a brilliant solo on it, where you hear him drop in a quote from the jazz standard 'Invitation.' I also like the wordplay of this title -- is it 'Blessing in the Skies' or 'Blessing in Disguise'? But for me, it has a positive connotation to it.'

Wayne Ahead — 'This piece is more reflective of Wayne Shorter's High Life and Phantom Navigator period. For me, it's like the perfect link between those albums. I think Wayne took the music to another level in a way that nobody else did. I mean, Trane was like a shooting star that burned out, but Wayne was kind of an adventurer, a real Phantom Navigator.'

Losing You — 'It references the jazz standard 'If I Should Lose You.' I have a little piece of that melody at the end of the tune. And I called it 'Losing You' because at my age I find that I keep losing people. I'm getting older now and people around me are leaving. And you have to learn how to handle that. It's a very intimate, emotive piece with Jorge playing brushes. Rainer came up with that improvised intro. And when the melody comes in, it's more like a standard.'

Phantom Happiness — 'You know when you suddenly have a feeling that you didn't have for a really long time? It's when you smell something or you hear a certain sound and suddenly a feeling pops up that you had way back when you were happy as a kid. And you think, 'I wish I could hold on to this feeling that I had forgotten about.' That's 'Phantom Happiness.' I compare those feelings that you had as a kid to an open field; And the older you get, the more trampled down the field becomes.'

Why — 'We actually did different versions of that song, but we kept the ballad version. It's starts off slow, rubato, totally loose, and then Jorge goes into this 3/4 vibe. And Doug plays a beautiful bass solo here. The title of this tune is the perfect question for our time, you know?'

Sunday Blues — 'It's another really simple song I wrote two days before the session. It's basically a blues with a little twist in the end, like a little extension of the head with some ostinato bass. Sundays have always been a big family experience, like a very bright, shiny day with my mother cooking in the kitchen. It's a nostalgic reference to that.'

7680 — 'That used to be our phone number when I grew up. And two years ago, when my mother had to go to a home, we were thinking, 'What are we going to do with this number?' Eventually, we had to cancel the connection, which made me kind of sad. Because 7680 has always been the number that I was calling when I called my mother from any place in the world. So it's kind of a melancholy reference, which I think you hear in the music. It's like a companion piece to 'Losing You.' It's about saying goodbye or dealing changes in life. I'm almost 60, so I'm at a period in my life where you have to accept things, that you can't fight changes.'

https://www.johannes-enders.com

















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